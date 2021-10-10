Community Builders: BottleRock makes strides in sustainability

BottleRock Napa Valley has announced successful results from its commitment to several sustainability initiatives during the 2021 festival, held Sept. 3-5 in the Napa Valley.
Bank of the West, the festival’s sustainability partner, along with Napa Recycling, Mananalu Water, ZeroHero, US Pure Water and BYOBottle, ensured the festival made great strides by increasing compost, decreasing landfill waste and eliminating single-use plastics. As a result, BottleRock 2021 was the most sustainable festival yet.
Sustainability initiatives and results included:
• With support from Bank of the West, who donated TerraCycle receptacles, 74% of all waste from the event was composted or recycled;
• By eliminating single-use plastic water bottles, using recyclable aluminum bottles and encouraging attendees to refill at the festival’s free water stations, more than 182,000 single-use plastic water bottles were eliminated at BottleRock 2021;
• By encouraging carpools, public transportation and pedal power with free bike lockers, the festival removed more than 1,300 cars from the roads over the BottleRock weekend;
• Power saving initiatives included using 100% LED lights for all onsite lighting, with 75% of festival power provided by on-demand non-generator-based power;
• By instigating its new BottleRock Upcycle initiative, the festival identified and collected leftover or unwanted materials and redistributed them for reuse in the Napa Valley community;
Finally, the festival continued to work with Feeding it Forward by gleaning all perishable and nonperishable food immediately after the festival. Feeding it Forward donated the food to the Napa Food Bank, local schools and the community as a whole.
“We’ve always taken our sustainability efforts very seriously,” said BottleRock Napa Valley partner Jason Scoggins. “Through our Bank of the West partnership we were able to be able to expand our efforts and look for new ways to become even better stewards of our natural resources.”
“BottleRock is a great example of positivity and change,” said Ben Stuart, chief marketing officer and head of growth and transformation at Bank of the West. “We all need to evolve and become better stewards of the planet. Whether that means running a sustainable festival or choosing a sustainable bank that doesn’t invest in activities harmful to the planet – to combat climate change we need to address sustainability in all aspects of our lives.”
BottleRock Napa Valley will continue to raise the bar in its sustainability efforts at the 2022 festival, scheduled for May 27-29 at the Napa Valley Expo in historic downtown Napa.
