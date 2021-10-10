Community Builders: BottleRock makes strides in sustainability

• By instigating its new BottleRock Upcycle initiative, the festival identified and collected leftover or unwanted materials and redistributed them for reuse in the Napa Valley community;

Finally, the festival continued to work with Feeding it Forward by gleaning all perishable and nonperishable food immediately after the festival. Feeding it Forward donated the food to the Napa Food Bank, local schools and the community as a whole.

“We’ve always taken our sustainability efforts very seriously,” said BottleRock Napa Valley partner Jason Scoggins. “Through our Bank of the West partnership we were able to be able to expand our efforts and look for new ways to become even better stewards of our natural resources.”

“BottleRock is a great example of positivity and change,” said Ben Stuart, chief marketing officer and head of growth and transformation at Bank of the West. “We all need to evolve and become better stewards of the planet. Whether that means running a sustainable festival or choosing a sustainable bank that doesn’t invest in activities harmful to the planet – to combat climate change we need to address sustainability in all aspects of our lives.”