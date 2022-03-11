Concerto winners featured in Napa Valley Youth Symphony Concert

Napa Valley Youth Symphony (NVYS) presents a concert celebrating the best of young musicianship on Sunday, March 13, 3 p.m., at the Performing Arts Center at Napa Valley College.

The concert spotlights the winners of this year’s NVYS concerto competition, who will perform dazzling concerto movements with Napa Valley Youth Symphony, led by conductor and NVYS Artistic Director Alan Anibal Souza Ramos.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

High school senior Ida Killebrew will perform the first movement of Violin Concerto in D Minor by Aram Khachaturian. Killebrew is a senior at Napa High School, who started playing violin at the age of eight. She’s been part of NVYS for eight years, including the Sinfonia and Bridge programs.

“I love the balance between the aggressive, rhythmic segments and the more peaceful, melodic moments. Throughout the piece, the two parts create contrast but despite that, they form an overarching theme that is really fun to play,” says Killebrew. Her teacher is Yasushi Ogura, who is also the NVYS head coach.

Pianist Soren Pang will perform Piano Concerto in A-minor by Edvard Grieg. Pang, who also plays violin, is a junior at Napa Christian Campus of Education. He started studying piano at the age of six and joined NYVS in sixth grade.

“I really love this piece because of all the excitement and emotion you can put into it,” Pang says. His piano teacher is Dr. Betty Woo.

Violinist Amy Park will perform the first movement of Violin Concerto No. 1 by Jean Baptist Accolay. Park, a junior at Pacific Union College Prep in Angwin, has played violin for nine years. She joined Napa Valley Youth Symphony one year ago.

“What I love about this piece is the freedom of expression and the contrast of a sweet melody with a different tone in the next passage,” says Pang. Her violin teacher is Linda Marks.

In addition to performances by the concerto winners, the concert program also features a performance by the youth orchestra of Capriccio Espagnol Op. 34 by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $10 for students (ages 5 to 25). Children under the age of 5 are free. Tickets are available at NVYSO.org or the Performing Arts Center box office.