Emerging Artist Profile: Delphi Freeman returns to Napa City Nights on Friday

Bay Area singer-songwriter Delphi Freeman is returning to live shows and to Napa City Nights for its final season on Friday at Veterans Memorial Park.

Already a seasoned performer and established musician in the Bay Area music scene at age 23, the singer-songwriter is excited to return to the stage after a long break during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

While Freeman performs regularly under her own name as a guitarist and vocalist, her live performances are often backed by her two brothers, Luke Freeman (percussion and backing vocals) and James Freeman (bass guitar).

The singer describes her genre as folk with light rock energy. “There are definitely some upbeat songs,” she says, “but I also have songs that can be very introspective and melancholy at times.”

The trio will be performing together with their full band sound for their concert at Napa City Nights.

Not surprisingly, the Freeman family grew up playing music together. “My parents were singer-songwriters,” Freeman says. “My older sister was signed to a label and had a video that gained a lot of traction while I was growing up, so I was definitely surrounded by that world.”

Her family moved around a bit when she was growing up but Napa became a special place to her because it was where she took piano and violin lessons. Her brothers were both involved in the Napa Valley Youth Symphony and she played in the junior division, called Sinfonia. “I have a lot of friends in Napa,” she says, “so when I play there it always feels like home.”

Freeman began writing her own songs as a young teenager in middle school. “It was a big thing for me,” she says. “I was very shy, very nervous. I had lots of stage fright.”

To alleviate her anxieties about performing onstage, she began busking on the streets of San Francisco. According to Freeman, it was while performing on those streets that she honed her craft.

“It sounds weird to say, but some of my favorite experiences were playing to nobody on the streets of San Francisco,” she says. “Only other buskers really know how that feels, to play a fully polished set for an audience just passing by that just doesn’t care at all. It’s very humbling. I think it really formed me.”

Freeman has come a long way from playing on city streets. She and her band recently returned to the Bay Area after a brief tour of the Pacific Northwest. She described one particular concert in Seattle as one of the best experiences in her career so far.

“I think it was our third show back since the pandemic,” she says. “We had a bunch of friends come out and we livestreamed the event. There were just a ton of people there, in person and online. It was really incredible.”

Freeman’s music has made such an impact on her audience, she even inspired one person to launch a radio station specifically to promote her music. According to Freeman, Bay Area traffic reporter Ted Anthony created a Live365 web radio station called “The Drive,” which regularly mixes Delphi’s original songs, along with other local artists, into their '90s and classic rock rotations.

KVYN-FM 99.3 has also recently been circulating Freeman’s newest release, “If You Let Me Go,” into its rotation. Her next single, titled “Slow to Speak,” will be released later this summer.

Freeman’s music is also available on Spotify, Apple Music, and wherever live music is streamed. To learn more about her, follow @delphifreeman on social media or visit delphifreeman.com.

Napa City Nights will take place at Veterans Memorial Park on Friday, July 15, from 6:30 to 10 p.m. The Freeman trio will perform first, followed by Jimmy Duvet & The Comforters, and The Hots. Veterans Park is located at the corner of Third and Main streets in downtown Napa. Admission is free.