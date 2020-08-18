Emerging Artist's Profile: Michelle Lambert: 'Girl on Fire'; musician performs Friday at Vista Collina

At the beginning of 2020, Lambert released her single, “Girl On Fire,” which shows off a different, more hip-hop influenced side of her music. The accompanying music video was directed by Marco Ferreira and has accumulated more than 50,000 views on YouTube.

After losing most of her shows planned for this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lambert said she has been treating this unexpected time off as an opportunity to relax and focus on writing and producing more music.

“It feels a bit like unplugging,” she said. “After touring steadily for five years, it was initially unsettling to have all of my gigs drop off this summer, but I’ve learned to appreciate getting a break for once.”

Eager to share some of the new music she had been working on, Lambert sent me an unreleased track called “Come To Me.” It’s a catchy, energetic ballad prominently featuring her signature violin over a driving hip-hop drum beat and adorned by sultry, R&B-style vocal runs. According to Lambert, the song will be released on an as-of-yet unknown date soon along with an upcoming album that she recorded this summer, tentatively titled, Breaking All The Rules.

While Lambert says she thinks that’s the title for now, she added, “I am notorious for changing my mind.”