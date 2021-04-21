Emerging Artist's Profile: Napan Pete Davies releases debut solo album as 'Slippery People'

Years later, Davies would rekindle those skills as part of the indie-pop duo, “Kowa,” in which he is still an active member. While Davies does not claim to be a master at any one instrument, he now feels confident in his abilities to write and perform parts on multiple instruments to best fit the songs he works on.

Davies was inspired to write "Fandango" in 2018 after experiencing what he describes as a “transformative day” which began with Davies running a half-marathon and ended with him kayaking, hiking, and exploring nature with a group of friends at Tomales Bay in Marin County.

Even as the day was progressing, Davies said he could recognize that it was going to be an important and memorable day in his life and that he wanted to immortalize his experience through music. Davies would spend the better part of three years writing and working on the songs that would eventually become "Fandango," finally finding the time to finish them and plan the album release during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The emotional core to "Fandango" is a complex one. Davies says that writing about an experience that was so positive without appearing “cheesy” or overly happy proved to be a challenge to him, but he was eventually able to find a satisfying middle ground.