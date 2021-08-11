Everybody is somebody's rockstar: The musical life of Napa's fire marshal

By day, Gregory Fortune is Napa’s respected fire marshal. He manages fire prevention, oversees mandated inspections of all city of Napa businesses for the safety of workers, travelers, and first responders, and does plan reviews for new buildings.
At night and on weekends, though, he’s a songwriter and singer/guitarist. His debut CD, “Rock n’ Roll Makes the Pretty Girls Love Ugly Boys,” has just been released. A song from it, “Song for Summer,” was featured on rock station 107.7 (The Bone’s) TV/web series called Soundwaves TV.
“I grew up in Vallejo, in a neighborhood rich in culture and musical flavors that filtered through it,” said Fortune, who plays several instruments.
“I always say I had no training, but that’s not entirely true. My father played an old acoustic guitar and had been in a band. I grew up absorbing the music around me. My dad liked country, mom liked ABBA, my friends liked Black Sabbath and Iron Maiden. There were rappers coming from Vallejo, R&B group Con Funk Shun and street music.
“My dad was self-taught, and he showed me what he knew. There was no YouTube, and we couldn’t afford a guitar teacher, so I was obsessed with listening to records. I’d listen to a riff over and over until I’d figure it out on my guitar. It felt like the natural way to do it. So, really, I learned from the experts.”
Fortune said unless people are musicians, they have many misconceptions about what it takes to be successful in the field.
“They are unaware of the hours and years that go into this. When I was a kid, I would play eight to 10 hours a day. In a band, we’d start practicing at 10 a.m. and when we were done, it was dark and 1 a.m. Time goes by in the blink of an eye. It takes dedication and work to hone the craft.”
It took Fortune “thousands of hours” and “thousands of dollars” to produce his CD.
“I don’t have a label backing me, no manager or agent. I’m just reaching out, trying to get someone to listen. It takes thick skin to take the rejection that goes with it. At times, I can feel lost, and feel hopeless that it won’t connect on any level. But when I’m happy with the lyrics of a song, it’s worth every hour that’s gone into it.”
“I love feedback after people have listened to my songs and they tell me who or what it reminds them of. When I write the songs, I know what vibe I have; it’s interesting to hear what it brings up for them.”
He’s never used alcohol or drugs.
“In times of sorrow or happiness, music is my addiction. I’m driven to do it; driven to create. My father gave me that gift. I didn’t realize it at the time and wish I could sit with him and play music now.”
It’s an uphill climb to be a rock star and Fortune keeps from getting discouraged by ensuring he does at least one little thing daily to make his album a success.
“It’s like a seed; I tend and water every day. Eventually, it’s going to sprout. I want to inspire people. Maybe kids will hear it. Maybe older people hear it and know that you don’t have to be 20 to follow your dream. You don’t have to give it up. I’m doing this from the heart, and I hope that it resonates, but it’s my dream come true.”
The CD sounds as though Fortune played with a large group of musicians although he was alone recording it. He didn’t use a synthesizer or keyboard.
“I did all the base and singing. I even tried to do drums but couldn’t. Music is laid down in tracks, layer by layer, and the drums come first. I tried humming the melody to myself while playing the drums, but it didn’t work. I finally hired a drummer I found in the UK; he’s a solid drummer and good guy. I sent him demos of what I had, and he lay down the drum tracks.”
Once all the layers are assembled, the music must be mastered to be radio-ready. He was delighted when a particular studio agreed to do the mastering.
“Abbey Road Studios in London said they would do it. Just to know that somebody’s listening to my music in that studio. What history it has—the Beatles and Pink Floyd mastered there. I’m proud to list it on the back of the CD.”
“I’m also super excited and super nervous, putting all my ‘babies’ out in the world. Thinking about praise and criticism is nerve-wracking.”
Having sung for audiences at Blue Note and Silos, he’s not nervous about is performing live.
“I’m working to line up shows,” he said. “Venues are uncertain at this time about packing in their houses while COVID is a concern. I’ll keep pounding the pavement and offering the CD for sale. I’m growing the promotion activity and have a few things in the works with radio stations and working to get attention on the local level.”
He said that Napa is where he feels most connected.
“Napa has been so supportive of me. To help a local artist is an important thing. Napa has a lot of musicians. BottleRock, the Oxbow Stage and Blue Note have put this place on the map. Local music should be in the spotlight.”
He’s no stranger to the spotlight. He and members of the Napa Fire Department put together an educational parody music video, “Don’t Burn Down the House,” based on the original Talking Heads song, “Burning Down the House.” The four-minute video has been viewed more than 22,000 times on YouTube.
He emphasized that his music in no way interferes with his full-time profession.
“I don’t want anyone to think my CD is anything but a personal passion for me,” said Fortune. “My main message is to inspire people to work for their dream. I work hard to keep in shape to perform. If I can do it, they can do their dream. My mom showed me, unconditional love. This CD is a way to thank my parents and my infant son who died shortly after birth; my daughters, who are my biggest fans and my wife for her support. It’s just a way to thank all the folks who believed in me. Wouldn’t it be amazing, though, to be a rock star?”
Perhaps Fortune can be consoled by what one of his friends told him. “Greg, everybody is somebody’s rock star.”
To order Gregory Fortune’s CD and to listen to a free download of “Song for Summer” see www.gregorydeanfortune.com. The album is available on Spotify and iTunes beginning August 20.
He will be on 99.7 The Bone at 9 a.m. on Aug. 21.