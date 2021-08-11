Everybody is somebody's rockstar: The musical life of Napa's fire marshal

It’s an uphill climb to be a rock star and Fortune keeps from getting discouraged by ensuring he does at least one little thing daily to make his album a success.

“It’s like a seed; I tend and water every day. Eventually, it’s going to sprout. I want to inspire people. Maybe kids will hear it. Maybe older people hear it and know that you don’t have to be 20 to follow your dream. You don’t have to give it up. I’m doing this from the heart, and I hope that it resonates, but it’s my dream come true.”

The CD sounds as though Fortune played with a large group of musicians although he was alone recording it. He didn’t use a synthesizer or keyboard.

“I did all the base and singing. I even tried to do drums but couldn’t. Music is laid down in tracks, layer by layer, and the drums come first. I tried humming the melody to myself while playing the drums, but it didn’t work. I finally hired a drummer I found in the UK; he’s a solid drummer and good guy. I sent him demos of what I had, and he lay down the drum tracks.”

Once all the layers are assembled, the music must be mastered to be radio-ready. He was delighted when a particular studio agreed to do the mastering.