Evy Warshawski, The Arts Landscape: Plucky youngster plays klezmer with the pros

“So I went hunting for a teacher who could support that and also get him reading music,” Lenore said. “I picked up a list of teachers from Ifshin Violins in Berkeley. Another teacher recommended Cookie as a likely good fit. It was!”

The feeling is mutual.

“I just adore Max,” Segelstein said. “Max is a very precocious youngster with deep aptitude and talent for the violin. He is wonderfully opinionated and often will add his own flair to pieces we are working on. He might decide that he does not like something about the piece he is playing, so he will change it.”

Max practices each day and is working on the Bach Minuet #1. Lenore and Max’s dad Russell Read - himself an amateur trumpet, trombone and euphonium player – decided to treat the past pandemic/ academic year as a conservatory since daily classes required only two-and-a-half hours of virtual or in-person instruction.