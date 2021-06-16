 Skip to main content
Evy Warshawski, The Arts Landscape: Plucky youngster plays klezmer with the pros
The Arts Landscape

Evy Warshawski, The Arts Landscape: Plucky youngster plays klezmer with the pros

Max Read-Myers

Seven-year-old Max Read-Myers has been playing violin since he was 5. 

 Submitted photo

Bet you’ve heard the joke.

Question: “How do you get to Carnegie Hall?

Answer: “Practice, practice, practice!”

I wouldn’t be at all surprised if one day, 7-year-old Max Read-Myers will be playing his violin (or maybe a viola or piano) on that prestigious stage. He’s certainly enjoying an early jump start in that direction.

On Sunday, June 27, Max will be performing a Polish klezmer song titled “Plucking Polka,” alongside two internationally-acclaimed klezmer musicians and historians, Cookie Segelstein and Joshua Horowitz, co-founders of the Berkeley-based group Veretski Pass. The concert, titled “It’s All About the Wedding,” will take place in a Napa backyard setting. For information, email eandmpresents@gmail.com or call 707-224-4353.

The soon-to-be second-grader at Bel Aire Park Elementary School began his musical journey at age 5 on a violin one-tenth the size of what we’re used to seeing in a chamber setting or symphony orchestra.

“It was the only instrument that could be sized down to his scale,” said his mother, Lenore Read-Myers. “At the time, we did not have a piano or keyboard, just percussion, and a ukulele.”

Max first began playing violin with Suzuki teacher Beth Vye in Yountville. He put his own stamp on the repertoire by adding and changing parts plus improvising and creating his own tunes.

“So I went hunting for a teacher who could support that and also get him reading music,” Lenore said. “I picked up a list of teachers from Ifshin Violins in Berkeley. Another teacher recommended Cookie as a likely good fit. It was!”

The feeling is mutual.

“I just adore Max,” Segelstein said. “Max is a very precocious youngster with deep aptitude and talent for the violin. He is wonderfully opinionated and often will add his own flair to pieces we are working on. He might decide that he does not like something about the piece he is playing, so he will change it.”

Max practices each day and is working on the Bach Minuet #1. Lenore and Max’s dad Russell Read - himself an amateur trumpet, trombone and euphonium player – decided to treat the past pandemic/ academic year as a conservatory since daily classes required only two-and-a-half hours of virtual or in-person instruction.

“Max enjoys violin, but really loves the deeper sound of a cello or even string bass,” said Lenore. “When the pandemic started, I had only just learned some basics of how to support him on violin and could not face introducing a new instrument with new technique. Once teachers are taking students back in person again, he can change to whatever instrument he wants, but he doesn’t want to leave Cookie, so he’s on violin for now.”

Max prefers playing in small groups so he can hear what he’s playing. Public “gigs” have included The Meadows (with Beth Vye’s violin group) and Napa Valley Adventist Retirement Estates in Yountville. He also plays for his first-grade classmates via Zoom whenever his teacher will allow it.

“Working with a spirited child can be incredibly rewarding,” Segelstein said, “and a teacher must balance providing a proven routine of study with a healthy dose of ‘giving him his head’ (horse training talk)!”

“Max thinks about music a lot and often starts the lesson with one of his compositions, which I heartily encourage. I continue to watch him blossom into a delightful musician with his own style!

To learn about Veretski Pass, visit veretskipass.com/veretskipass.com/Home.html.

To hear a music sample from Segelstein on violin and Horowitz on chromatic button accordion, visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=nTBCksh7OGM.

Evy Warshawski

