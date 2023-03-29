The Napa Valley Chamber Orchestra presents world-renowned pianist Janet Guggenheim playing Bach’s Concerto No.1 with the orchestra on two concerts April 2 at 1p.m. at the Napa College Performing Arts Center and on April 16 at 2 p.m. at Pacific Union College's Paulin Hall in Angwin. Both concerts are free to the public.

The program will also include orchestral works by Elgar, Respighi and Shostakovich. A reception will follow the April 2 concert to which all are invited to meet the artists, sample the college’s own wine and enjoy nibbles.

Janet Guggenheim is especially known for her 30-year collaborative performances with violinist Itzhak Perlman, all over the world, including Mexico City, Hong Kong, Taipei, Istanbul and Moscow, as well as throughout the United States.

She is the pianist in the video, “Perlman Live in Russia.” She has also given recitals throughout the world both as a soloist and as a collaborative artist with violinist Pinchas Zucherman, bassist Gary Karr, flutist Ransom Wilson, and cellists Pierre Fournier and Matt Haimovitz. She appeared numerous times on the Johnny Carson “Tonight Show” with Perlman, Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, and YoYo Ma. Recently she has appeared as soloist with the Oregon Symphony.

Guggenheim made her debut with the San Francisco Symphony at the age of 16, and has since performed with the orchestra on its subscription series. A graduate of the UC Berkeley, she received a master’s degree from the Juilliard School, where she was the winner of the Juilliard Concerto Competition and was awarded the Joseph Lhevinne scholarship.

She was pianist for the Pablo Casal's Master classes in Berkeley, televised on PBS.

Co-founder of the Chamber Soloists of San Francisco, she has performed at the festivals of Carmel, Cabrillo, Marin, Sacramento, Mendocino, and Seattle, and at Chamber Music Northwest, the San Francisco Symphony Russian Festival, and the Hollywood Bowl. She has also served on the faculties of the University of California, Dominican University, and Portland State University.

Her current CD releases include the complete cello and piano works of Rachmaninoff with cellist Michael Grebanier, former principal cellist with the San Francisco symphony.

The Napa Valley Chamber Orchestra, the only community orchestra in the Napa Valley, is a nonprofit charitable organization. Composed of 22 string players who primarily reside in the Napa Valley, the group is dedicated to bringing fine classical music to everyone in the county at no charge. They rely on individual donations and grants from the community to pay for performance venues, insurance, printing, to give honorariums to the outstanding professional musicians who head each section and other necessary costs. The group is run by volunteers and has no paid administration.

A new group, Friends of the Napa Valley Chamber Orchestra, was recently formed to assist. Anyone interested in joining the Friends can contact the orchestra on its website — napavalleychamberorchestra.com in the contact section or Charlene Steen at csteen@charalan.com. Donations are always appreciated.