'For Love of Music and the Valley': Napa Valley Chamber Orchestra debuts new season

The Napa Valley Chamber Orchestra (NVCO) launches its second season with a fundraiser at Grgich Hills Estate Winery on Thursday, Oct. 13, at 4:30 p.m. This will be followed by the orchestra's first concert of its new season on Oct. 16.

Violet Grgich, president of the winery, accomplished harpsichordist, and frequent guest soloist with Napa Valley Chamber Orchestra, will host the fundraiser.

“I’m excited to be able to host this special fundraising event at the winery," Grgich said. "We welcome the community to join us for the NVCO Classical Crush Fundraiser to enjoy a beautiful setting, delicious wines, and of course, delightful music by some of the talented NVCO musicians.”

Sponsorship opportunities and tickets are still available for the Oct. 13 event. To learn more, visit napavalleychamberorchestra.com.

The orchestra was established in 2021 to give local professional musicians the opportunity to join together to play music. Ellyn Elson, member of the Napa Valley Chamber Orchestra board, attended a concert and knew she wanted to be part of a group of community members who wanted to do something for the community.

“There are many high-priced music programs but for many that isn’t affordable," she said. "Napa needs more opportunities for people to enjoy classical music.”

The Napa Valley Chamber Orchestra started in the home of Lois Decius and quickly expanded to 21 members of an all-volunteer orchestra with musicians who range in age from 24 years old to 90 years old. Napa resident violinist Matthew Vincent serves as the concertmaster.

They held their first concert in Grace Episcopal Church in St. Helena to a standing room only crowd. The first season continued with additional concerts held throughout the valley. They play music for the most experienced classical music lovers as well those just interested in hearing music created for a small chamber ensemble.

To allow everyone to enjoy the gift of live music, all concerts are free and open to all. It is through the generous support of donations and sponsors that funds venue rentals, soloists’ honoraria and travel stipends.

“I have played classical music for my whole life and coming out of the pandemic there was a huge void for both local musicians and local music lovers. It is wonderful to have classical music back in Napa, being played by musicians of the valley,” said violinist Lora Levin, who is also a board member and personnel manager. "Over the last 20 years, Napa has become a destination spot for many performers from outside the area, and I’m happy to see a return to a locally supported, managed and staffed orchestra. Based on the outpouring of support and attendance, the Napa Valley also appreciates the return of a local orchestra.

"Playing with a chamber orchestra and working without a conductor is a much different experience. Our musicians are collaborative, cooperative, and concerned that our enthusiasm is communicated to the audience," Levin said.

The NVCO second season kicks off with the first concert on Sunday, Oct. 16, at 1:30 p.m. at Napa High School Little Theater, 2475 Jefferson St., Napa. All are welcome, and there is no charge for attending. The program includes favorites by Mozart, Arensky’s Tschaikowsky’s variations, a Gustav Holst favorite, and a rarely played work by Carl Nielsen.