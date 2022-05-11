' From Vienna With Love" in Vallejo: A romantic night at the Empress Theatre

Napa-based conductor Thomas Conlin will lead the Vallejo Festival Orchestra in "From Vienna With Love," at the historic Empress Theatre in Vallejo on Saturday, May 21, at 7:30 p.m.

Soprano Liisa Davila and tenor Alex Boyer will perform music from the operettas of Johann Strauss, Franz Lehár and other popular composers of mid-19th and early 20th century Vienna.

These operettas are the principal precursors of both the Great American Songbook and the Broadway musical.

The overture and vocal selections from "Die Fledermaus" open the program, followed by songs, arias and duets from "The Merry Widow," "The Land of Smiles" and "A Night in Venice."

Davila, a Finnish American soprano, recently appeared in West Bay Opera’s "Turandot." Other performances include Kitty Hart in Fresno Grand Opera’s" Dead Man Walking," Donna Elvira in "Don Giovanni," Pamina in "The Magic Flute," Violetta in "La Traviata," Rosina in "The Barber of Seville," Micaëla in "Carmen," and the title role in Massenet’s "Cendrillon." San Francisco Classical Voice has praised her " sublime singing" and Los Angeles Splash magazine described her "lovely, clear soprano" as "spell-binding."

She was a regional finalist at the Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions and a winner of the Maria and Ben Holt Scholarship. She holds a bachelor of music degree from California State University, Sacramento.

Boyer is a resident principal artist with Opera San Jose. Among his many performances, he has sung the role of Manrico in "Il trovatore," Rinuccio in "Gianni Schicchi," Canio in "Pagliacci, Cavaradossi in "Tosca," and the title roles in "Faust" and "Idomeneo."

He is an alumnus of the Merola Opera Program and the Santa Fe Opera Apprentice Program for Singers and is a recipient of the Mario Lanza Scholarship. A New York native, he holds degrees from Boston University and Manhattan School of Music.

The globe-trotting Thomas Conlin is a frequent guest with opera and ballet companies and symphony orchestras on five continents. His recent concerts were in Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Egypt, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Korea, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Turkey, and the U.S.

He conducts the Warsaw Philharmonic Orchestra, and at the invitation of Herbert von Karajan, assisted with the Metropolitan Opera production of Wagner’s Der Ring des Nibelung.

His repertoire includes compositions of all styles and periods, with an emphasis on music of our time. H Among his mentors are Leonard Bernstein, Seiji Ozawa and Sir Adrian Boult. He is a graduate of the Peabody Conservatory of Music at Johns Hopkins University, where he earned degrees in composition, piano and conducting.

Tickets are $58 to $115 at www.ticketfairy.com/event/vallejo-festival-orchestra-concert-21may2022.

The Empress Theatre is at 330 Virginia St. Vallejo. For more information, call 707-552-2400.