Greg Rahn Trio performs in American Canyon

The Greg Rahn Trio will perform in the Empress Lounge in Vallejo on Thursday, Aug. 19 at 8 p.m.

Joining Rahn will be bassist Steve Evans (performed with Etta James, Bo Diddley, Maria Muldaur) and drummer Kevin Hayes (performed with Robert Cray, John Lee Hooker, BB King).

Rahn and his band will perform selections from his upbeat, rollicking debut album titled "Rent Party," as well as other pieces by pianists Mac Rebennack (Dr. John), Joe Zawinal, and Chick Corea. The album pays homage to early American pianists such as Scott Joplin and Fats Waller, as well as more recent pianists.

Originally from Connecticut,  Rahn now lives in American Canyon. After hearing Dr. John play piano, Rahn became interested in two-fisted piano styles like boogie-woogie and New Orleans jazz. His most recent project, "Rent Party," is inspired by the rent parties that were common in American cities in the 1920s and '30s, where renters would invite guests to parties a few days before rent was due, charging 25¢ for admission and have live musicians perform, serve food and drink, and celebrate 'til dawn. These compositions are dripping with honky-tonk, jazz, blues, and blazing boogie-woogie influences.

"The songs I’ve composed for this album are a nod to those communities and musicians, the vast majority being black, and their accomplishments despite living in an oppressive racist culture, "Rahn said. " We owe a huge debt of gratitude to them for giving us great art and the roots of what so much great music has been built upon since."

He added, "If this album can illuminate the spirit of community and the contributions of these musicians to our American culture, then it will serve to be more than just entertainment, but also enlightenment which I hope will in some small way help narrow the racial divide that plagues America. Here’s to the healing power of music."

Greg recently recorded on the legendary Chris Cain album "Raisin' Cain," which is currently topping the Billboard charts as well as charts all over the world.

For tickets go to empresstheatre.org/event/greg-rahn-is-throwing-a-rent-party.

