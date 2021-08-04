Greg Rahn Trio performs in American Canyon

The Greg Rahn Trio will perform in the Empress Lounge in Vallejo on Thursday, Aug. 19 at 8 p.m.

Joining Rahn will be bassist Steve Evans (performed with Etta James, Bo Diddley, Maria Muldaur) and drummer Kevin Hayes (performed with Robert Cray, John Lee Hooker, BB King).

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

Rahn and his band will perform selections from his upbeat, rollicking debut album titled "Rent Party," as well as other pieces by pianists Mac Rebennack (Dr. John), Joe Zawinal, and Chick Corea. The album pays homage to early American pianists such as Scott Joplin and Fats Waller, as well as more recent pianists.

Originally from Connecticut, Rahn now lives in American Canyon. After hearing Dr. John play piano, Rahn became interested in two-fisted piano styles like boogie-woogie and New Orleans jazz. His most recent project, "Rent Party," is inspired by the rent parties that were common in American cities in the 1920s and '30s, where renters would invite guests to parties a few days before rent was due, charging 25¢ for admission and have live musicians perform, serve food and drink, and celebrate 'til dawn. These compositions are dripping with honky-tonk, jazz, blues, and blazing boogie-woogie influences.