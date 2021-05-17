Guns N’ Roses, Stevie Nicks and Foo Fighters to headline BottleRock Napa Valley 2021

BottleRock Napa Valley, presented by JaM Cellars, announced the 2021 festival lineup, featuring more than 80 musical acts, including headline artists Guns N’ Roses, Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, Miley Cyrus, Megan Thee Stallion, G-Eazy and Run The Jewels.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first six months!

The three-day music, wine, craft brew, and culinary festival will take place at the Napa Valley Expo Sept. 3-5. Three-day festival tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 20, at BottleRockNapaValley.com. The 2021 BottleRock Napa Valley Single Day lineup will be announced Monday, May 24, and single-day tickets will go on sale Thursday, May 27.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing live music back to the Napa Valley this fall, arguably the most beautiful time of the year in wine country,” said Dave Graham of BottleRock Napa Valley. “We are happy to reward our loyal fans with a lineup that once again features a wide variety of genres, combining legendary performers with up-and-coming bands and some of the most-talked-about artists in the world.”