Guns N’ Roses, Stevie Nicks and Foo Fighters to headline BottleRock Napa Valley 2021

BottleRock Napa Valley, presented by JaM Cellars, announced the 2021 festival lineup, featuring more than 80 musical acts, including headline artists Guns N’ Roses, Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, Miley Cyrus, Megan Thee Stallion, G-Eazy and Run The Jewels.
The three-day music, wine, craft brew, and culinary festival will take place at the Napa Valley Expo Sept. 3-5. Three-day festival tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 20, at BottleRockNapaValley.com. The 2021 BottleRock Napa Valley Single Day lineup will be announced Monday, May 24, and single-day tickets will go on sale Thursday, May 27.
“We’re thrilled to be bringing live music back to the Napa Valley this fall, arguably the most beautiful time of the year in wine country,” said Dave Graham of BottleRock Napa Valley. “We are happy to reward our loyal fans with a lineup that once again features a wide variety of genres, combining legendary performers with up-and-coming bands and some of the most-talked-about artists in the world.”
With the new 2021 dates and updated lineup, festival organizers have informed all existing ticketholders that their current tickets are valid for the September dates, along with ticket return options. To pre-register or obtain 3-day tickets, visit bottlerocknapavalley.com. Ticket quantities are limited, so festival organizers encourage fans to purchase tickets early.
One of the most innovative festivals in the U.S., BottleRock Napa Valley features an unparalleled combination of the world’s biggest bands and artists alongside the hottest up-and-coming music acts. In addition to this year's headliners, the BottleRock lineup includes Brandi Carlile, Cage The Elephant, Portugal. The Man, Young the Giant, Maren Morris, Black Pumas, Future Islands, James Murphy (DJ Set), Jimmy Eat World, FINNEAS, Polo G, Jack Harlow, Milky Chance, Jessie Reyez, Dominic Fike, Chromeo, Walk Off The Earth, Olivia O’Brien, MAX, Mavis Staples, Jon Batiste, Digable Planets, Kota the Friend, MOD SUN, Turkuaz w/ Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew: Remain in Light, Village People, Gracie Abrams, Matt Nathanson, Watchhouse, Hobo Johnson & The LoveMakers, Lawrence, Hamilton Leithauser, Absofacto, Joywave, Big Freedia, MUNA, Atlas Genius, White Reaper, Mondo Cozmo, Ripe, Meg Myers, North Mississippi Allstars, Spafford, DeVotchKa, BabyJake, Donna Missal, Reignwolf, JJ Wilde, 99 Neighbors, Smith & Thell, Full Moonalice, Suki Waterhouse, DJ Z-Trip (Silent Disco), Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears, The Last Bandoleros, Valley, Six60, In the Valley Below, Oliver Riot, The Alive, Crimson Apple, HOKO, Molly Moore, Chris Pierce, Pacific Radio, Buffalo Gospel, S8NT ELEKTRIC, Peter Harper, Lily Meola, Sam Johnson, OTTTO, Grass Child, Obsidian Son, The Silverado Pickups and Napa Valley Youth Symphony.
Three-Day General Admission tickets are $369; 3-day VIP tickets are $849; 3-Day Skydeck and 3-Day Marriott Bonvoy™ + American Express® VIP Viewing Suite tickets are $1,599; and 3-Day Platinum tickets are $4,350. American Express® Card Members may purchase 3-day tickets before the general public beginning Monday, May 17, at 10 a.m., while supplies last.
BottleRock Napa Valley also presents its legendary Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage, showcasing a unique mashup of cooking demonstrations with renowned chefs, celebrities, performers, and rock stars. Details on the 2021 Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage will be announced at a later date.
BottleRock Napa Valley will follow all local and state COVID-19 health and safety guidelines required at the time of the festival to offer a safe festival experience. For more information regarding California State Guidelines, visit covid19.ca.gov.
Amazing Day 1 at Bottlerock! We didn't get many pics because it was crazy busy but here's a peek at what yesterday was like! The only band I got to see fully was Neon Trees but they put on such an amazing performance! Totally worth. (Also, Antoni was just as insanely gorgeous in person.)
Bottlerock festival '19 👒☀️🍷 . . Maple bacon chicken sandwich
At #BottleRock2019 @ValleyQueenBand lede singer Natalie Carol. They're good, and a fine listen...from Los Angeles.
Stop by the Miyoko's Meltshack at @BottleRockNapa this weekend to fill up on vegan mac n cheese, Smoked Mozzarella cheese-sticks, or an elegant cheeseboard to pair perfectly with your wine.
I was so, so excited to spot @miyokoscreamery at #Bottlerock representing the vegan lifestyle! Pictured: the Mac n cheese & kale caesar dish they are selling. They also have vegan mozzarella sticks and a vegan cheese board.
We had an awesome time at BottleRock yesterday. Not a bad first concert for K at all. The weather was just right. He did need to take a catnap in the afternoon- guess those headphones work pretty well. Highlight was definitely Imagine Dragons- more in that later.