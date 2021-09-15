 Skip to main content
Inaugural Dock of Bay Music Festival is Sept. 18

Inaugural Dock of Bay Music Festival is Sept. 18

  • Updated
Jackie Greene

Jackie Greene returns to the Uptown Theatre on March 26.

 York Wilson photo

The inaugural Mare Island Dock of Bay Festival on Saturday, Sept. 18, from 1 to 9 p.m., will offer 15 bands on three stages, including headliners Fantastic Negrito and Jackie Greene.

Dock of Bay is held on the Mare Island waterfront promenade and historic coal sheds with views of Vallejo and the Napa River as it enters the San Francisco Bay.

Local and international cuisine will be available from licensed food truck vendors, along with Mare Island Brewing Co. beers and wines from Northern California.

Mare Island Dock of Bay Festival also features a VIP lounge and Vendor Village, offering arts and crafts and festival merchandise from local artists. 

Parking is available on site, and ferry service from San Francisco Pier 41 and Sausalito will be provided by Blue and Gold Fleet, which will pick up passengers in the morning, drop them at the Mare Island Ferry Terminal (two blocks from the festival entrance), and transport them back after the festival concludes.

Enjoy live music on a private charter ferry boat with brews, cocktails and Tony’s Famous Pizza.

In addition to Fantastic Negrito and Jackie Green, Dock of Bay will present Dumpstaphunk, Them Vibes and New Monsoon on the main stage, while a number of jazz bands will perform in the VIP Lounge. Local musicians will perform on the Acoustic Stage during the main stage breaks.

For a complete lineup, visit dockofbayfest.com/general-information.

Festival tickets are $75 general admission and $150 VIP, which includes valet parking and other perks.

Tickets can be purchased at www.dockofbayfest.com. Dock of Bay is held at 850 Nimitz Ave, Vallejo.

Attendees at Dock of Bay will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test within 72 hours of the festival for entry, to ensure the safety of all ticket holders, staff, and performers.

