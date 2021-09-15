Inaugural Dock of Bay Music Festival is Sept. 18

The inaugural Mare Island Dock of Bay Festival on Saturday, Sept. 18, from 1 to 9 p.m., will offer 15 bands on three stages, including headliners Fantastic Negrito and Jackie Greene.

Dock of Bay is held on the Mare Island waterfront promenade and historic coal sheds with views of Vallejo and the Napa River as it enters the San Francisco Bay.

Local and international cuisine will be available from licensed food truck vendors, along with Mare Island Brewing Co. beers and wines from Northern California.

Mare Island Dock of Bay Festival also features a VIP lounge and Vendor Village, offering arts and crafts and festival merchandise from local artists.

Parking is available on site, and ferry service from San Francisco Pier 41 and Sausalito will be provided by Blue and Gold Fleet, which will pick up passengers in the morning, drop them at the Mare Island Ferry Terminal (two blocks from the festival entrance), and transport them back after the festival concludes.

Enjoy live music on a private charter ferry boat with brews, cocktails and Tony’s Famous Pizza.