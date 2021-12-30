It's a Grand Night for Singing: Jarvis Conservatory music series returns

Welcoming in the new year, Javis Conservatory in Napa brings back It's a Grand Night for Singing on Saturday, Jan. 1, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20.

The longest running show in the Napa Valley reopens for its 25th year, after being put on hold in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19.

With a new music director and host, Frank Johnson, the first concert of the year will look back, presenting audience-favorite singers and a bit of zarzuela, and look forward, introducing new singers to the Jarvis stage.

Diego Garcia, Morgan Harrington, Ariana LaMark, and Rachel Walters Steiner will perform arias and musical theater songs on the themes of home and the joys and tribulations of love. Tenor Pedro Ledesma returns with soprano Michelle Cipollone to present three powerful scenes from Bizet's opera, "Carmen". Newcomer Lasya Marla will sing a song from Jake Heggie as well as Gluck's moving aria, "Che farò senza Euridice." Napa's own Celia Ramsay will perform original material on modern love.

Accordionist Sheri Mignano Crawford will provide pre-concert and intermission music. Complimentary sparkling wine and cupcakes will be served at intermission.

It's a Grand Night for Singing continues the first Saturday of every month at 7 p.m. at the Jarvis Conservatory located at 1711 Main St., Napa. Tickets are $20 and available at the box office beginning at 6 p.m., with doors opening for general seating at 6:30 p.m. Proof of vaccination against COVID-19 is required as are face masks at all times in the theater. All performers will be COVID-19 tested upon arrival to the theater.

For more information, visit the Jarvis Conservatory website, jarvisconservatory.com.