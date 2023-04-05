FOR THE REGISTER
Those who missed a chance to see pianist Janet Guggenheim perform at the packed auditorium at Napa Valley College on April 2 will get another chance to when she joins the Napa Valley Chamber Orchestra for its final concert of the 2022-2023 season on Sunday, April 16, at 2 p.m. at Pacific Union College’s Paulin Hall in Angwin. Admission is free.
Guggenheim, who has played throughout the world as a soloist and as a collaborative artist with Itzak Perlman, Pinchas Zucherman, Gary Karr, Ransom Wilson, Pierre Fournier, Matt Haimowitz, and others, is donating her talent to the Napa Valley Chamber Orchestra because of her long time friendship with orchestra founder and violinist Lora Levin, and because she believes in bringing beautiful classic music to people everywhere.
She will be playing Bach’s Concerto No.1 with the orchestra. The program will also include orchestral works by Respighi, Elgar, and Shostakovich.
The well-known Bay Area violinist Tammie Dyer will serve as concertmaster and conductor for the concert.
“We were so fortunate to find such a wonderful musician when our regular conductor-concertmaster Matthew Vincent became ill,” said orchestra president Claire Burke.
Dyer has played with the Santa Rosa Symphony and San Francisco Opera Orchestra, and plays regularly with the Sacramento Philharmonic and Opera Orchestra, Hidden Valley String Orchestra, Symphony of the Redwoods, Opus Series in Mendocino, Synchronicity Strings, Bellarosa Quartet, and Mendocino Music Festival. She also teaches in the Santa Rosa Symphony's Simple Strings program. She holds a Doctorate of Musical Arts from Stony Brook University.
The Napa Valley Chamber Orchestra, the only community orchestra in the Napa Valley, has fulfilled its ideal of bringing fine classical music to everyone in our community at no charge. Concerts have been held in Napa, St. Helena, American Canyon, and now Angwin. A non-profit charitable organization comprised of 22 string players who primarily reside in the Napa Valley, the orchestra relies on individual donations and grants from the community to pay for performance venues, insurance, printing, to give honorariums to the outstanding professional musicians who head each section, and other necessary costs. The group is run by volunteers and has no paid administration.
A new group, Friends of the Napa Valley Chamber Orchestra, was recently formed to assist. Anyone interested in joining the Friends can contact the orchestra on its website —
napavalleychamberorchestra.com in the contact section or Charlene Steen at csteen@charalan.com. In addition, donations are always appreciated.
PHOTOS: ¡Viva Mariachi! Festival returns to Napa Valley College
Members of the dance group Folklorico Quetzalen perform with Mariachi Cantares de Mi Tierra from Santa Rosa during the ¡Viva Mariachi! Festival Saturday at Napa Valley College.
Nick Otto, Register
Members of Mariachi de Uclatlan perform at Napa Valley College's third annual ¡Viva Mariachi! Festival concert Saturday at the Performing Arts Center.
Nick Otto, Register
Members of the dance group Folklorico Quetzalen relax before performing at the ¡Viva Mariachi! Festival concert on Saturday at Napa Valley College.
Nick Otto, Register
A member of the dance group Folklorico Quetzalen is seen backstage before performing at Napa's ¡Viva Mariachi! Festival concert on Saturday.
Nick Otto, Register
Mariachi de Uclatlan performed at the ¡Viva Mariachi! Festival concert at Napa Valley College's Performing Arts Center on Saturday.
Nick Otto, Register
A member of Mariachi Los Gavilanes de Monaco Middle School prepares before Saturday's ¡Viva Mariachi! Festival concert at Napa Valley College.
Nick Otto, Register
Members of the dance group Folklorico Quetzalen prepare before Saturday's ¡Viva Mariachi! Festival concert Saturday at Napa Valley College.
Nick Otto, Register
Spectators at Napa Valley College applauded performers at the ¡Viva Mariachi! Festival concert Saturday.
Nick Otto, Register
A spectator in a cowboy hat watches the performances at Napa Valley College's ¡Viva Mariachi! Festival concert at the Performing Arts Center on Saturday.
Nick Otto, Register
A member of Mariachi de Uclatlán is seen backstage during the third annual ¡Viva Mariachi! Festival Saturday at Napa Valley College.
Nick Otto, Register
A member of the Las Vegas-based Mariachi Los Gavilanes de Monaco Middle School sings during the ¡Viva Mariachi! Festival on Saturday at Napa Valley College's Performing Arts Center.
Nick Otto, Register
Members of the dance group Folklorico Quetzalen are seen walking on stage at Napa Valley College's Performing Arts Center during the third annual ¡Viva Mariachi! Festival on Saturday.
Nick Otto, Register
A member of Mariachi de Uclatlán is seen backstage before performing the ¡Viva Mariachi! Festival on Saturday in Napa.
Nick Otto, Register
A vocalist with Mariachi Los Gavilanes de Monaco Middle School performs Saturday during the ¡Viva Mariachi! Festival concert at Napa Valley College.
Nick Otto, Register
Members of the Las Vegas-based Mariachi Los Gavilanes de Monaco Middle School and their leader Ramiro Benavides prepare their performance at the third annual ¡Viva Mariachi! Festival concert Saturday at Napa Valley College.
Nick Otto, Register
Members of Mariachi Cantares de Mi Tierra from Santa Rosa performed Saturday in Napa at the ¡Viva Mariachi! Festival.
Nick Otto, Register
Dancers with Folklorico Quetzalen perform along with members of Mariachi Los Gavilanes de Monaco Middle School, Mariachi Cantares de Mi Tierra, and Mariachi de Uclatlán perform on Saturday at Napa Valley College.
Nick Otto, Register
Members of the dance group Folklorico Quetzalen are seen backstage before performing at Napa Valley College's ¡Viva Mariachi! Festival on Saturday.
Nick Otto, Register
Members of Mariachi Los Gavilanes de Monaco Middle School from Las Vegas perform at the ¡Viva Mariachi! Festival concert at the Performing Arts Center on the campus of Napa Valley College on Saturday.
Nick Otto, Register
A member of Mariachi de Uclatlán performs at Napa Valley College's ¡Viva Mariachi! Festival on Saturday.
Nick Otto, Register
Members of Mariachi Cantares de Mi Tierra from Santa Rosa get ready on Saturday before performing at the ¡Viva Mariachi! Festival at Napa Valley College.
Nick Otto, Register
The Grammy Award-winning musical director Jesus “Chuy” Guzman watches from backstage as his UCLA-based mariachi group, Mariachi de Uclatlán, performs at the ¡Viva Mariachi! Festival concert at Napa Valley College on Saturday.
Nick Otto, Register
Members of the dance group Folklorico Quetzalen are seen backstage during the ¡Viva Mariachi! Festival at Napa Valley College.
Nick Otto, Register
Members of Mariachi Los Gavilanes de Monaco Middle School pose for photos with attendees at the 3rd annual Viva Mariachi! Festival concert at the Performing Arts Center on the campus of Napa Valley College on Saturday, April 1.
Nick Otto ,Register
Attendees enjoy the warm weather during an intermission at the 3rd annual Viva Mariachi! Festival concert at the Performing Arts Center on the campus of Napa Valley College on Saturday, April 1.
Nick Otto, Register
Members of Mariachi Los Gavilanes de Monaco Middle School, Mariachi Cantares de Mi Tierra, and Mariachi de Uclatlan perform at the 3rd annual Viva Mariachi! Festival concert at the Performing Arts Center on the campus of Napa Valley College on Saturday, April 1.
Nick Otto, Register
Members of the dance group Folklorico Quetzalen perform with Mariachi Cantares de Mi Tierra from Santa Rosa at the 3rd annual Viva Mariachi! Festival concert at the Performing Arts Center on the campus of Napa Valley College on Saturday, April 1.
Nick Otto, Register
Members of Mariachi Cantares de Mi Tierra from Santa Rosa preform at the 3rd annual Viva Mariachi! Festival concert at the Performing Arts Center on the campus of Napa Valley College on Saturday, April 1.
Nick Otto, Register
Members of Mariachi Los Gavilanes de Monaco Middle School perform at the 3rd annual Viva Mariachi! Festival concert at the Performing Arts Center on the campus of Napa Valley College on Saturday, April 1.
Nick Otto, Register
Members of Mariachi Los Gavilanes de Monaco Middle School perform at the 3rd annual Viva Mariachi! Festival concert at the Performing Arts Center on the campus of Napa Valley College on Saturday, April 1.
Nick Otto, Register
Members of Mariachi de Uclatlan are seen backstage before performing at the 3rd annual Viva Mariachi! Festival concert at the Performing Arts Center on the campus of Napa Valley College on Saturday, April 1.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Valley College President Torrence Powell address the crowd before the start of the 3rd annual Viva Mariachi! Festival concert at the Performing Arts Center on the campus of Napa Valley College on Saturday, April 1.
Nick Otto, Register
Members of Mariachi de Uclatlan are seen backstage before performing at the 3rd annual Viva Mariachi! Festival concert at the Performing Arts Center on the campus of Napa Valley College on Saturday, April 1.
Nick Otto, Register
Member of Mariachi de Uclatlan perform at the 3rd annual Viva Mariachi! Festival concert at the Performing Arts Center on the campus of Napa Valley College on Saturday, April 1.
Nick Otto, Register
Members of Mariachi Cantares de Mi Tierra from Santa Rosa are seen backstage before preforming at the 3rd annual Viva Mariachi! Festival concert at the Performing Arts Center on the campus of Napa Valley College on Saturday, April 1.
Nick Otto, Register
Middle school, high school and college mariachi groups performed at Napa Valley College's third annual ¡Viva Mariachi! festival concert Saturday.
Danielle Wilde
