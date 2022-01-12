Let him fill up your senses: Jim Curry to perform John Denver tribute and fundraiser

Whether it’s “Annie’s Song” or “Rocky Mountain High,” John Denver’s songs permeate your heart and soul with clarity, love and nature.

On Sunday, Jan. 23 at 3 p.m., John Denver’s music will light up JaM Cellars Ballroom as a fundraiser for Congregation Beth Shalom’s (CBS) Youth and Education Program. The performer is Jim Curry (www.jimcurrymusic.com)

and, while he is adamant that he’s not a John Denver impersonator, his natural voice is uncannily like the late singer’s.

“I was a kid in Boy Scouts, playing the guitar and singing, when people noticed the similarity and pointed it out,” said Curry, whose earliest performance experiences were with a bluegrass band in which he played with his wife.

“In junior high school, my interest in music and being a fan of John Denver led me to learn all his songs on my own. I’ve now had this as my full-time career for 21 years.”

Denver died in a plane crash in 1997.

“In 1999, I heard about a television network made-for-TV movie, 'Take Me Home, the John Denver Story.' As a lark, I submitted a demo of my voice to see if they’d want to use it and got the off-camera job.”

The production company only used a few seconds of Curry’s voice, but it got him thinking that people might want to hear Denver’s music again live.

Curry and his wife, Ann, began touring and performing Denver’s music. He often sells out performing arts centers. But he wanted to expand.

“John had played symphony shows with full orchestras and I wanted to try that,” said Curry. “I reached out to Lee Holdridge, an arranger, composer and conductor who’d worked with John to perfect the scores for the orchestras. Surprisingly, Lee got back to me right away. It was surreal.

"But then I learned that all John’s symphonic scores had been thrown away by John’s estate. We confirmed that they were, indeed, gone. But Lee still had his original conductor’s scores. We hired two musicians to extract parts of it for the individual instruments and had our first symphony in 2009.”

Curry also knew of three original compositions by Denver that had never been recorded and he wanted to perform the songs.

“It took years to get the licensing for them,” Curry said. “One is 'Yellowstone,' about the reintroduction of wolfs to Montana. John performed it only three nights in concert. Twelve days later, he died.”

Why does Denver’s music inspire Curry?

“Growing up, it was the classic music of my life. It spoke to me and outlined his experiences. The way he wrote was timeless and continues to be relevant today, especially his humanitarian references.

“People respond to his music because it’s full of hope. No matter what John spoke of, the environment or love, you were left with a sense of positivity.”

CBS was able to secure Curry to play for their fundraiser through their musical director, Gordon Lustig. Lustig has been the congregation’s musical director for about 10 years and is a teacher, singer and musician (www.gordonlustig.com). When he lived in Southern California, he composed for television shows and has produced his original music.

Lustig said he’s known Jim Curry since 1998 when he heard Curry sing a John Denver song at the Claremont Folk Festival.

“I had met John Denver years before and knew every one of his songs,” said Lustig. “Jim sounded just like John. When I first heard him, I told him he should be performing John Denver full time. I made a demo (record) of Jim’s stuff, and he started doing shows. His wife, Ann, and I accompanied him.

"When actual members of John’s band heard about it, they started calling him and then performing with him. I’ll accompany him for the (Napa) show, playing mainly the 6 and 12-string guitars. Anne sings and accompanies on mandolin and guitar.”

This isn’t the first time Curry has scheduled shows in Napa.

“Jim was supposed to play August 24 of 2014, the day of the earthquake. He called from the LA airport before he boarded the plane but, of course, the concert was canceled.”

Curry was then scheduled to perform in March of 2020, but because of the pandemic, that was rescheduled to the fall and canceled again.

“There are a lot of guys who do tribute shows,” said Lustig. “Some of them try to be John Denver. Jim is the real deal. He’s not doing a Denver impersonation. He’s got a good voice and has a lot of integrity. He’s genuine and down-to-earth. Like Denver, he lives a socially conscious life with a similar philosophy to be kind to people. It makes him special and someone you want to be around.”

Jim Curry agrees that he is not an imitator.

“That’s one of my largest struggles, to explain our show,” says Curry. “It’s not a Las Vegas extravaganza. Rather, it’s a performance by me singing John’s music. I speak of him in the third person. We try to get across the honesty and purity in his music; it’s the value that we work into our band.

“I had a Neil Diamond impersonator once ask me why I spoke of John in the third person instead of the first person, as though I was John," he added. "I explained our show is a tribute to John’s music through songs he wrote and co-wrote. We want to stay true to his desire in music and what he was all about.”

Along with Lustig and his wife, Curry will be accompanied by pianist Chris Wills, who has recorded for film and television.

The fundraiser for the CBS Youth and Education Programs is Sunday, Jan. 23, at 3 p.m. at the JaM Cellars Ballroom at the Napa Valley Opera House. Prices are $39 and $69 for ages 8 and up. Tickets can be purchased online at www.ticketweb.com.