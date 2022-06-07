Mama Said and the BottleRock experience

Most bands that play BottleRock are locked in months in advance, but for local rockers Mama Said the phone call came just weeks before the festival.

Formed in late 2019 just before the COVID-19 pandemic, the band has become quite used to adapting and changing plans at a moment’s notice. After all, their very first live show was originally scheduled to be at Blue Note Napa in April 2020. The event was postponed six times until it finally happened in March 2022.

While some might think of that as a bad omen, the band has taken it in stride and embraced the unpredictability of the new world. “COVID has surprisingly been good to us,” says vocalist Jennifer Knight.

According to Knight, when the first round of shutdowns happened during the early pandemic, the band asked themselves, “What are we going to do?”

The answer was simple: “Let’s record an album!”

Now two years later, the band has completed the album they set out to create, titled “Change in the Weather,” and has been releasing the songs one single at a time. Five singles have currently been released with five more on the way.

“Change in the Weather” features all original music written by Mama Said and produced by Jim McGorman of the GooGoo Dolls. The singles have been gaining traction on streaming platforms like Spotify and eventually made it to the right ears to earn the band a spot on the BottleRock 2022 lineup.

Mama Said describes their sound as “female-fronted new classic rock,” taking influence from rock, soul, and blues artists like Lenny Kravitz, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Aretha Franklin, Led Zeppelin, Pat Benatar and Joan Jet.

The group is composed of five members: Jennifer Knight (vocals), Latifa Reeves (vocals), Derek Bromley (guitar), Nik Blankenship (bass), and Darren Schauer (drums).

The band’s name was at least partially inspired by the fact that both frontwomen are mothers. “It’s two-fold,” says Knight. “We’re moms, we have a lot of kids, and we’re a little bossy.”

“We just wanted to lean into that,” says Reeves. “We’re just a couple of moms living out our dreams, and all we want is to be authentic.”

The band was given the honor of opening up BottleRock on Friday, May 27, at 12:15 p.m. on the Verizon Stage. Although the festival gates had only been open for a matter of minutes, fans packed in to see the locals perform.

Their songs were polished and their transitions were tight, with some standout tracks being their singles “Gimme,” and “Diamonds & Cigarettes.” Even though they were added on to the festival later than most, their stage presence and professionalism clearly showed why the band deserved to be on the lineup alongside the other national and global touring acts. Each player brought with them a unique and eclectic energy that blended together to make a stellar rocking performance.

Their BottleRock set served as the onset of several summer gigs for the band. Upcoming performances by Mama Said include July 1 at Napa City Nights, July 21 at the St. Helena Summer Concert Series, and Aug. 28 at Yountville Music in the Park. Admission is free to all of these events.

Mama Said expressed sincere gratitude to their local fans for their support. Guitarist Dereck Bromely says, “We’re just so grateful for the community of Napa who have supported us both musically and through our day jobs.” Bromley and Knight, his wife, are the co-owners of Ohm Coffee Roasters, a rock-n-roll inspired local roasting company.

Mama Said’s next single, “Itch” is slated to be released in June, alongside an accompanying music video. Their latest release, “My Kind of Crazy,” is available now on YouTube.

To learn more about Mama Said, follow Mama Said Band on Facebook, @mamasaidbandnv on Instagram, or visit www.mamasaidband.com to keep up with all of their upcoming shows and new releases.