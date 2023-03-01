Maestro Thomas Conlin will lead the Vallejo Festival Orchestra on a musical journey of works by Finnish composer Jean Sibelius on Saturday, March 11, at Vallejo’s historic Empress Theatre.

Metropolitan Opera soprano Katherine Whyte will join the orchestra in the San Francisco Bay Area premiere of six orchestrated songs in a concert titled, “Music From The Land of Midnight Sun.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The program will also include Sibelius’s rousing, turbulent tone-poem, “Finlandia,” which evokes the struggle of the Finnish people against the dominance of Russia under the czars, and his monumental Symphony No. 2, which, according to Conlin, “vividly depicts Finland’s immense lakes, fjords, jagged rocks, streams, majestic snow-covered mountains, and beautiful northern lights.”

Although often performed in recital, six of Sibelius’s most popular songs will be heard in their orchestral versions for the first time in Northern California: “Spring is Flying,” “Was it a dream?,” “The Tryst,” “Autumn Night,” “Sigh, Rushes, Sigh,” and “Black Roses.” A seventh song, “The Diamond on the March Snow,” has been performed by the San Francisco Symphony.

Whyte will sing the Sibelius songs in Swedish while translations into English are projected above the orchestra. Conlin was the first person to employ this technology in 1968, at the American premiere of Mozart’s opera “Lucio Silla” with the Chamber Opera Society of Baltimore. A decade later, “supertitles” debuted at New York City Opera and soon became a fixture at opera productions world-wide.

“Once heard, the elemental power and grandeur of this music will be seared into your brain forever,” Conlin said, “along with a feeling of exaltation that can only be expressed through music. Its immense natural force, the magnificence of its climaxes and its sonic symphonic splendor will never be forgotten.”

While Whyte has performed some of the pieces in a recital format accompanied by piano, she said that she is thrilled to perform Sibelius with the Vallejo Festival Orchestra. “It is not often that I get to perform in Swedish, and to perform these with orchestra will be a real treat. There are colors that happen in an orchestra that you can't get with a piano.”

The supertitles will provide a fully-immersive concert experience, as each piece is a poem about the vast emotions of life.

“There is such a unique way of expressing thoughts on love and life that is a joy to express as an artist,” Whyte said. “Each culture has its own way of talking about things that matter to them and I find the Swedish way to be interesting. For example, because they spend a lot of the winters in prolonged darkness and the summers in prolonged light, there is an emphasis of light and dark, as attributes of a lover.”

The rugged landscape and harsh seasons of Finland are accentuated by the score, yet visceral human emotions conveyed in each poem prevail.

“Massive waves of sound and intense, powerful emotions characterize Sibelius’s symphony," Conlin said. "‘Awesome’ and ‘majestic’ are the best words to describe his orchestral tone-paintings of the bleak, icy, vast Finnish landscape. His songs, on the other hand, are intimate, sometimes rapturous settings of the most enchanting poetry by well-known Swedish poets."

Opera Today has praised Whyte’s “keen artistic sensibility” while the San Francisco Classical Voice singled out “her glamorous, vibrato-rich voice.” Following her Metropolitan Opera debut in 2007 in Strauss’s “Die Ägyptische Helena,” she has returned to the company for productions of “Rigoletto,” “Jenufa,” “Parsifal,” “Don Giovanni,” “Così fan tutte” and others.

Recent and upcoming engagements for Whyte include her celebrated role as Countess Almaviva in “Le nozze di Figaro” with Intermountain Opera Bozeman. She makes her debut with Syracuse’s Symphoria and with Greensboro Symphony performing Poulenc’s Gloria, and will return to New Choral Society as soprano soloist in “Carmina Burana.” She will also perform a solo recital at Gordon College an make her debut with Heartbeat Opera in “Der Freischütz” and in “Così fan tutte” with Opera Grand Rapids.

Having performed in grand and intimate venues, Whyte will bring a breadth of experience to the Empress Theatre stage. “Both concert and opera work are special to me, but I feel as if the performer has to work harder and be more creative in concert work. With opera you have a clear story line with costumes and make-up and something to hide behind. Concert work is much more vulnerable,” she said.

“The exciting part is that you can take these beautiful poems and make them your own. The singer is freer to interpret and love this music, how it moves them. I feel in concert work that there is a more direct connection to an audience as well,” Whyte said, adding that it is exciting as a performer to direct the music, story and thoughts to the audience rather than relate to other characters on stage. “There is a strong connection to the orchestra as supporter, leader and inspirer,” that is different, she added.

Founded by Conlin in 2020, the Vallejo Festival Orchestra is the resident ensemble of the Vallejo Center for the Arts. Performances at the acoustically-impressive Empress Theatre have included “Three Tenors! — the Next Generation,” “From Vienna with Love,” “The Greatest Wagner Concert Ever,” and “Tchaikovsky’s Star-Crossed Lovers.” All were played to standing-room-only audiences.

“These Scandinavian pieces are jewels," Whyte said. "These are totally accessible to an audience and I think they will genuinely love the experience.” As she prepares to travel from the East Coast for this performance, she added, “I am so pleased to come and perform this concert. I am in love with these pieces and really thrilled to give them away to the audience as well as work with Maestro Conlin.”

Conlin is a frequent guest conductor with opera and ballet companies and symphony orchestras on five continents, most recently in Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Egypt, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Korea, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Turkey and throughout the United States.

He conducted the Warsaw Philharmonic orchestra on a recording of George Crumb's “Star-Child,”which won the Grammy for Best Contemporary Classical Composition and is part of a complete edition of the American composer's works, which ClassicsToday.com calls “one of the most significant recording projects currently in progress, as well as one of the most artistically successful.”

Conlin said he enthusiastically guarantees goosebumps for attendees of “Music from The Land of Midnight Sun.” Tickets, which range from $29 to $97, are available at www.EmpressTheatre.org or by calling 707-552-2400.