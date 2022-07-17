Music in the Vineyards (and the wine cellars) opens its 28th season in Napa Valley

The 28th season of Music in the Vineyards will focus on underrepresented composers as musicians from around the world convene in Napa Valley to present concerts in wine caves and barrel rooms Aug. 3 to Aug. 21.

After presenting a combination of virtual and limited live performances for two years, in 2022 the festival is celebrating a return to fully live concerts.

“The national turbulence of the 2020s has greatly influenced how we program our repertoire,” said co-artistic director and violinist Daria Tedeschi Adams. “This summer, our focus turns again to underrepresented composers, including female and BIPOC musicians, discovering their hidden works that are too often overlooked.”

Another feature of the 28th season will be music written "in memoriam’ with the passing of a loved one in mind. These pieces will be performed in honor of all who have suffered and lost loved ones during these past few difficult years.

Four string quartets in residence this summer including the Pacifica, Maxwell, Escher, and San Francisco’s Telegraph Quartet, who will provide the soundtrack for Music in the Vineyards’ first ever Not-So-Silent Cinema night on Saturday, Aug. 20. This community concert at the St. Helena Performing Arts Center will feature three classic silent films, with original music by Stephen Prutsman, performed live by festival musicians as it recreates the cinema experience of 100 years ago, before recorded sound was integrated into filmmaking in the 1920s. Tickets for this concert are $10 and $15.

“We will also present the world premiere of one of our favorite musicians, pianist Michael Brown, who is writing a work for solo cello and strings featuring his longtime collaborator, cellist Nicholas Canellakis,” said the festival's co-artistic director Michael Adams, who also serves as the master of ceremonies at festival concerts.

The festival begins on Wednesday, Aug. 3, at Domaine Carneros, where the Pacifica Quartet will perform works by Haydn, Brahms, and Jennifer Higdon.

The Pacifica Quartet performances continue Aug. 5, 6 and 7 at Silverado Vineyards.

A special performance is "Aaron Copland: The Sound of America" on Saturday, Aug. 6, at 12:30 p.m., when pianist John Novacek presents a piano demonstration and discussion of Copland and how he defined American music in the 20th century.

Known as “the dean of American composers” and winner of both a Pulitzer Prize and an Academy Award, Copland incorporated popular American forms such as jazz and folk into his compositions for symphony orchestra, film and ballet. This event will be performed in a private Napa home.

The Maxwell Quartet from Scotland makes its pandemic-delayed debut at the Hess Persson Estates winery on Aug. 10, and will also perform at Charles Krug Winery on Aug. 11, Beringer on Aug. 12, and at Chimney Rock winery on Aug. 14.

On Aug. 13, the quartet will perform music based on Scottish folk songs at the Esterhazy Concert and Dinner at Hudson Ranch. (The Music in the Vineyards Esterhazy Series is named after Prince Esterhazy, patron to the “father” of the string quartet, Franz Joseph Haydn.)

The Escher String Quartet performs on Aug. 17 at Frogs Leap Winery and on Aug. 18 at Robert Mondavi Winery, when they promise to "turn the age-old stereotype of the white male composer on its head in this concert of four captivating works, all composed by women."

The Festival Finale Dinner is at Inglenook is on Sunday, August 21, 7:30 p.m.

As part of its commitment to community engagement and increasing accessibility to chamber music, Music in the Vineyards will feature its 2022 Fellowship String Quartet, the Ivalas Quartet. Selected by national audition, the Ivalas Quartet will be in residence for the entire festival, performing alongside the seasoned musicians and at children’s clubs, senior centers and all around the valley.

Music in the Vineyards also invites the public to attend free rehearsals, and will once again host its high school solo competition online on Aug. 13 at 2 p.m. This competition provides cash prizes to three outstanding instrumentalists.

Visit www.musicinthevineyards.org for full festival details, programming and ticket availability. Proof of full COVID-19 vaccination will be required for all musicians, staff, and concert attendees. For more information, patrons can also call 707-258-5559 or email info@musicinthevineyards.org.