Mustache Harbor to play at Hands Across the Valley

29th Hands Across the Valley

The 29th annual Hands Across the Valley will take place on Saturday, Sept. 25, from 4 to 10 p.m. at Charles Krug Winery in St. Helena.

In addition to the walk-around tasting featuring noted Napa Valley chefs, restaurateurs, and winemakers, and the silent and live auctions, the event features dancing under the stars with the classic soft-rock sounds from the Bay Area party band, Mustache Harbor.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

The Bay Area rock tribute band’s mission is simple: to build a mustache army and create a soft rock explosion the likes of which has not been seen since Christopher Cross, Steely Dan, Ace, Kenny Loggins and The Little River Band ruled the airwaves and created AM Gold.

Fans of Mustache Harbor are known to travel far and wide, donned in full yacht-rock regalia, to attend and enjoy these masters of smooth. Bring your best 'stache and captain's hat and join the movement.

Hands Across the Valley VIP Sponsor tickets also offer a VIP dinner provided by Chef Elaine Bell. The 2021 event is hosted by KTVU Sports Director Mark Ibanez and other surprise celebrity guests, and Ibanez will be leading the live auction team, raising paddles and money to feed the hungry.