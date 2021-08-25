 Skip to main content
Mustache Harbor to play at Hands Across the Valley

The Bay Area rock tribute band Mustache Harbor will play at the 2021 Hands Across the Valley fundraiser for Napa Valley's safety-net food programs. 

29th Hands Across the Valley

 The 29th annual Hands Across the Valley will take place on Saturday, Sept. 25, from 4 to 10 p.m. at Charles Krug Winery in St. Helena.

In addition to the walk-around tasting featuring noted Napa Valley chefs, restaurateurs, and winemakers, and the silent and live auctions, the event features dancing under the stars with the classic soft-rock sounds from the Bay Area party band, Mustache Harbor.

The Bay Area rock tribute band’s mission is simple: to build a mustache army and create a soft rock explosion the likes of which has not been seen since Christopher Cross, Steely Dan, Ace, Kenny Loggins and The Little River Band ruled the airwaves and created AM Gold.

Fans of Mustache Harbor are known to travel far and wide, donned in full yacht-rock regalia, to attend and enjoy these masters of smooth. Bring your best 'stache and captain's hat and join the movement.

Hands Across the Valley VIP Sponsor tickets also offer a VIP dinner provided by Chef Elaine Bell. The 2021 event is hosted by KTVU Sports Director Mark Ibanez and other surprise celebrity guests, and Ibanez will be leading the live auction team, raising paddles and money to feed the hungry.

In its 28-year history, Hands Across the Valley has raised millions to benefit the Napa Valley’s safety-net food programs, including the Food Bank, Meals on Wheels, The Table, Feeding it Forward, Molly’s Angels, and a variety of other non-profit programs. Napa Valley chefs, vintners, celebrities and the community join hands to ensure no one goes hungry in the Napa Valley.

Tickets are limited and are $125 general admission, which includes the walk-around tasting, silent and live auctions, and dancing under the stars. VIP Sponsor tables of 10 begin at $5000 and include the walk-around tasting, silent and live auctions, seated VIP dinner, and dancing under the stars.

To purchase tickets, please visit www.handsacrossthevalley.com.To reserve a VIP Sponsor table, please call 707-888-3332.

For more information on Hands Across the Valley, please visit www.handsacrossthevalley.com.

