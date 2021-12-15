Napa High choral concert heralds the holidays

They were masked and distanced on the risers, and it had been two years since they had performed in public but none of this affected the verve with which the Napa High School choirs took the stage last Thursday to present "Home for the Holidays."

Six choirs — Treble, Advanced Treble, Bass, Musical Theatre, Vocal Music Workshop, and the Chamber Choir — all performed under the direction of Duncan Cooper, and accompanied by pianist Dave Ruane, who is the director of Napa High's Vocal Music Workshop.

The annual winter concert, a popular holiday tradition, not just for the families of students and alumni but also the greater community, was greatly missed last year.

That it returned this year was a testament the talented singers and their teachers. Cooper, who is Napa High's director of choral music, said pandemic shut-downs had meant the end of many high school choral programs, but not in Napa, which he attributed, as well, to the support of the community.

"Because of your support and our student's hard work, our program came back stronger on the other side," Cooper wrote in program notes. "Choral music is rooted in human connection...thank you for continuing to support the grand tradition of Napa High School."

Cooper, originally from Michigan, moved to Napa to follow the legendary Travis Rogers, who built the Napa choir program into a powerhouse of award-winning, world-traveling singers before retiring in 2017.

That Cooper is more than up to the challenge was unquestionably demonstrated on Thursday, not just in the beauty and diversity of the program, but in a comically endearing video that the Chamber Choir made for him and showed the audience in between songs. The video, while baffling at points (at least to the uninitiated), nonetheless, underscored the chief sentiment, bannered at the end: "We love you, Mr. Cooper."

That Cooper has taken to Napa, too, was also clear. "I can't believe Napa," he said as he described his experience putting together an instant wine cellar for the program's fundraising raffles. "Nowhere else could you just sit there and accept wine that people hand you."

The program was light-hearted, ranging from classics like "Sleigh Ride" (Treble Choir) and "Winter Wonderland" (Advanced Treble Choir) to Mariah Carey's contemporary hit "All I Want for Christmas is You," which benefited from a spirited interpretation by the Vocal Music Workshop.

One of the most hauntingly lovely pieces was "Still Nacht" an arrangement of "Silent Night," by Joseph Mohr and Franz Gruber. The Advanced Treble Choir performed the piece in three stages, first in German and then in English, each accompanied by American Sign Language. For the third, the ultimate stillness, they performed the song only in sign. It was stunning.

The men's Bass Choir, as always, indulged in fun with their "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch," but showed their versatility with a Spanish carol, "A La Nanita Nana."

The elite Chamber Choir, which has been performing throughout the valley this season, chose some favorites from their extensive repertoire, including "I'm Dreaming of a White Christmas," "Sweeter Still," "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" and "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas."

At the end of the concert, Cooper told the audience, "When I started here, I was told there is a tradition but they said, 'you don't have to follow it.'" But he decided, he added, to keep the tradition of inviting alumni to join the current choir members on stage for "The Hallelujah Chorus" from Handel's "Messiah."

"I like Handel," he noted.

And as the singers filled the stage to sing the finale, among them was Travis Rogers.

Hallelujah indeed. It was a welcome return to music. You might say they sang in Christmas.