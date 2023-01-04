 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Art Notes

Napa Valley Art Notes: Music for the new year in Napa

The first 'Grand Night' of 2023

Jarvis Conservatory presents "It's Night for Singing" on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 7 p.m. With its first show of the new year, Jarvis is celebrating a full year since resuming the monthly performances after the pandemic shutdown.

Musical director Frank Johnson will host a diverse group of entertainers, which includes three singers with roots in the Bay Area visiting from far away: Savannah Scott, now of Boulder, Colorado; Erich Buchholz, now of Oakland but not too far from his own European performances; and Sophia Ignacio, visiting from San Diego.

Audience favorite accordionist Sheri Mignano Crawford will keep things festive before the concert and during the intermission, during which complimentary wine and tapas are served. 

"It's a Grand Night for Singing." continues the first Saturday of every month at 7 p.m. at the Jarvis Conservatory at 1711 Main St., Napa. Tickets are $20 and available at the box office beginning at 6 p.m., with doors opening for general seating at 6:30 p.m.

For more information, visit  jarvisconservatory.com

Napa Valley Music Associates celebrate Mozart

Napa Valley Music Associates will celebrate the 267th birthday of Wolfang Amadeus Mozart with their 28th annual “Mozart in Napa Valley” concert on Saturday, Jan. 28, at Napa Valley College in Silvani Hall.

The concert begins at 2:30 p.m.

Performing artists include mezzo-soprano Taraneh Seta and pianist Jonathan Khumer, as well as pianists William Corbett-Jones and Lise Seshamps Ostwald in a duet performance.

Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door for general admission, and $10 in advance and $15 at the door for seniors and students. 

To reserve a ticket or for further information, call 707-322-8402 or visit napavalleymusicassociates.org

This year Napa Valley Music Associates celebrates its 32nd year of providing professional music training, concerts and programs for the Napa Valley community. 

