Napa Valley Jazz Society cancels January show

The Napa Valley Jazz Society is canceling its first schedule show of 2022, which had been planned for January.

"After careful consideration, Napa Valley Jazz Society has decided to cancel our presentation of The Mike Greensill Quintet with the expectation that the current COVID spike will intensify over the coming weeks," the announcement read.

"We have assured Mike and his group of our intention to reschedule this show as soon as we can."

Anyone who has purchased a ticket may request a full refund by emailing info@nvjs.org or by calling 707-224-5299. Please provide your email and mailing addresses.

The society president Bill Hart added, "The Jazz Society is determined to resume our 12-year tradition of monthly presentations of some of the best jazz available. Just when we were beginning to think it was time to learn to enjoy ourselves in spite of the continuing presence of COVID in some form, along came this super-contagious omicron variant. Though apparently less severe, for many of us, infections have hit too close to home.

"Attendance at our events should be a matter of individual choice. It is our job, working with our host venues, to reduce health risks to the point where the economics work for NVJS, the artists, and our venues. We were not quite there on this one."

He concluded, "Please stay well, keep swinging, and have a happy New Year!"