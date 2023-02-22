The Napa Valley Jazz Society is returning to the stage of Blue Note Napa with a solo piano performance by perennial favorite Benny Green.

“An Afternoon of Solo Piano Jazz” is scheduled for Sunday, April 2 at 2 p.m at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main Street. Doors will open at 1 p.m.

NVJS producer Bill Hart, who has followed Benny Green’s work for more than 25 years, said, “Benny’s artistry has evolved like a fine wine over the years, grounded by two qualities – passion and chops.”

Many local jazz fans know Benny Green from his days at Berkeley High School, when he had a weekly trio gig at Yoshi’s jazz club. He went on to work with a Who’s Who of modern jazz, including Betty Carter, Art Blakey, Ray Brown, Oscar Peterson, Milt Jackson and Freddie Hubbard.

Benny Green was the first jazz artist presented by the Napa Valley Jazz Society in 2005. He has since returned for several highly successful appearances.

For his two-set concert on April 2, Green will present a program of piano jazz that will include standards, originals and selections from his soon-to-be-released solo album.

Tickets/reservations may be obtained at www.nvjs.org or by calling (707) 224-JAZZ (5299). Prices are $35 for NVJS Members and $50 for non-members. Tickets are not available directly from Blue Note.

For further information contact: Bill Hart at (707) 967-9969 or bill@nvjs.org.

