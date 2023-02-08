Musicians young and old will join together to present two Napa Valley Chamber Orchestra concerts on Feb. 12 and 13.

Eleven local high school students will join the 22 member adult orchestra to perform at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12 at Congregation Beth Shalom in Napa and on Monday, Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. at the Open Door Christian Church in American Canyon.

Admission is free at both locations. The concerts were made possible by a grant from the Napa Valley Arts Council.

The students who will perform with the orchestra are violinists Evangeline Apostolopoulos, Sophia Haggard, Alitza Truong, Michael Landrum and Kiel Smit, violists Zahara Lucas and Allana Williams, cellists Carlo Detain and Eden James, and bassist Nigel Quirk.

The first half of the program will consist of 19th and 20th century composers, comprising music by such diverse composers as Peter Warlock, Jean Sibelius and George Gershwin.

The student musicians will join the orchestra for the second half of the program, performing Barbara Harbach’s meditative “In Memoriam: Turn Round, O My Soul, to Your Rest,” and “Folk Tune and Fiddle Dance” by Percy Fletcher.

This is the orchestra's first concert in American Canyon, as a part of their goal of reaching out to all communities in the Napa Valley. The orchestra will perform in Napa on April 2 and in Angwin on April 16.

All of the orchestra concerts are free to the public.

The orchestra is also starting a Friends of the Orchestra group of local volunteers to assist in presenting the programs and events, grant writing, fundraising and other activities. Interested persons should contact Charlene Steen at csteen@charalan.com.

The orchestra is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, has no paid administrative staff, and depends on grants and contributions from the public to sustain its programs.

More information about the orchestra is available on their website, Napavalleychamberorchestra.com.

