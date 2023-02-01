Napa Valley Youth Symphony presents a free concert on Sunday

In partnership with the Napa Valley College’s Music Department, the Napa Valley Youth Symphony (NVYS) presents the 2023 Concerto Concert featuring violinists Madeline Chiu and Sienna Yoo on Feb. 5.

NVYS is the college’s orchestra as part of the college’s MUSI-176 Repertory Orchestra course. Maestro Alan Aníbal de Souza Ramos, NVYS conductor and artistic director, serves as Napa Valley College’s orchestra director and adjunct professor for this college-level course in the study, rehearsal, and public performance of orchestral repertoire from the Baroque through the contemporary periods, with an emphasis on the development of skills needed to perform within an orchestra.

Different repertoire is studied each semester and is transferable to both University of California and California State University institutions.

Soloist Madeline Chiu is a sophomore at Vintage High School and a member of her high school’s orchestra ensemble under the direction of Brendan Galvin. Madeline began her musical studies in violin 11 years ago and continues her private study through the guidance of violinist and Napa Valley Youth Symphony’s head coach Yasushi Ogura. While the violin is her primary instrument, Madeline also plays flute and piano, although, she said, “not very often.”

Aside from her musical studies, Madeline is involved in ballet and contemporary dance, is a member of the Vintage cross country and track teams, and enjoys crocheting amigurumi. In the 6th grade, she folded 1,000 paper cranes in less than six months. Music is one of her greatest passions, and she intends to continue exploring and enjoying it her entire life. Following graduation from high school, Madeline hopes to continue her education at a four-year university.

Soloist Sienna Yoo is a freshman at Vintage High School and is a member of her high school’s orchestra ensemble. Sienna also studies violin privately with Yasushi Ogura. She has been playing the violin since the age of 4 (11 years and counting). In her free time, she plays the piano, ukulele and guitar. Sienna anticipates the violin will remain an integral part of her life after NVYS into college and beyond.

The program will include performances by the Sinfonia Ensemble and the Napa Youth Chamber Ensembles and will include selections by Handel, Mozart, Beethoven, Robert W. Smith, Max Burch and Dmitri Kabalevsky.

The performance begins at 3 p.m. on Sunday, at the Napa Valley College’s Performing Arts Center and includes performances by the NVYS Sinfonia and Napa Youth Chamber Ensembles. General admission for is free to the community; however, tickets are required and available at performingartsnapavalley.org/events.

