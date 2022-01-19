Napa's Jim Terry: 'Making the world a little kinder' through music

Jim Terry, a Napa musician whose motto is “make the world a little kinder,” won the 2022 Will McLean Best New Florida Song Contest this month. Terry’s song “Mercy In the Storm” highlights a dark time in Florida’s history when a 1928 hurricane ravaged the communities surrounding Lake Okeechobee.

“As a songwriter, one thing that has become increasingly clear to me is that you never know when or how inspiration will arrive in your mental inbox,” Terry said. “The inspiration for 'Mercy in the Storm' came from an unusual source for me – from a piece of art in the form of a sculpture.”

Strolling the grounds of the Storm King Art Center in Hudson Valley, New York with a friend, an unusual sight caught Terry’s attention. Stacked on a peninsula, extending into a lake, were two towers of tambourines, about 30 feet high and painted white. It was a sculpture by Allison Janae Hamilton, a young New York artist.

The sculpture’s title, “The people cried mercy in the storm,” is from “Florida Storm,” a song written by Judge Jackson that became popular in 1928 following the Okeechobee Hurricane. That storm killed thousands of people when the levies of Lake Okeechobee breached, and it is reported to be the second deadliest hurricane in US history.

“So many people died that they couldn’t be buried,” Terry said. “The few white people who died were properly buried. Many Black migrant workers were buried in mass graves.”

“As I was contemplating the stack of tambourines, I started thinking about Hurricane Katrina and the similarities between Okeechobee and what happened in New Orleans 77 years later when the levies of Lake Pontchartrain breached,” he said.

“There it was, the inescapable trifecta of systemic racism, climate change and those tambourines representing the role of folk music in building resilience in an oppressed culture,” he continued. “This was subject matter for a song.

“It was a song that inspired the sculpture and now, full circle, the sculpture inspired a song.”

'Dead Skunk' and the Lair of the Bear

Terry, a retired attorney who has written more than a hundred songs, began his musical journey at age 4 when his father gave him a banjo-ukulele.

Years later, just before his own first son, James, was 4 years old, Terry followed his father’s example by giving him a tiny violin “small enough to put on the Christmas tree.” Young James immediately learned how to play his violin by ear.

“It wasn’t until he was 11 years old that James realized not everyone played violin,” Terry said, chuckling.

Terry gave each of his three sons a small violin shortly before their fourth birthdays. Soon, Terry was playing guitar with them as they played their violins.

The Terry boys formed a band and performed the Loudon Wainwright III song “Dead Skunk in the Middle of the Road.”

“They performed it over and over and over – and soon became known as the ‘Dead Skunks’ because of that,” Terry said, laughing as he recalled his sons’ early musical endeavors.

As the boys were growing up Terry and his sons played music together at home and at UC Berkeley’s Lair of the Bear summer camp for families. Terry had been director of music at this summer camp when he was a student.

Lair of the Bear is also where he met and later married his wife, Debbie. When they were older, each of the couple’s sons also had stints as music directors at this camp. When they reached college age, all three Terry offspring majored in music at different UC schools.

Writing songs that matter

Although he loved writing and always felt like he could write songs, Terry’s own songwriting didn’t blossom until he attended the Dar Williams “Writing a Song That Matters” songwriting retreat in the Hudson Valley in 2016 – and he has been attending it ever since then.

“The workshop reminded me that if my music doesn’t connect with other people on some level, I have failed,” Terry said. “The trick is to write from a place of emotional vulnerability, and when you do that, the audience knows it and connects, because it hits that same place in them.”

These days, the songs Terry has been writing are connecting deeply with his listeners.

Terry is part The Terry Family Band that has won 29 West Coast Songwriters (WCS) awards, including the 2018 Napa Chapter Song of the Year “Fire in the Wind” and the overall winner of the WCS Song of the Year in the 2019 WCS Grand Finals competition at Freight & Salvage in Berkeley for “The Walls Stand On and On,” a stirring account of the story of Emmett Till.

The Terry Family Band is composed of Jim Terry and his sons, Clark and Graham. Terry’s son James lives in Atlanta and “sometimes joins the band when the stars align.” Their music comes from the “complex experiences of life, the country, and the world, while the roots of American music are prevalent in their playing style.”

Clark and Graham Terry are multi-instrumentalists -- violin, mandolin, bouzouki, guitar, vocals -- while their father writes the music and handles lead vocals, while keeping the rhythm pulsing in the background with his acoustic guitar.

'Hometown Tragedies'

In December 2020 the Terry Family released their debut album “Hometown Tragedies” to family and friends. They are now re-releasing and promoting the album to folk radio stations throughout North America through Art Menius.

This week Americana Highways released a video premiere of The Terry Family Band song “Fire in the Wind” from “Hometown Tragedies” as well as a review of the album.

Their music combines traditional folk and blues techniques with storytelling and songwriting, presenting familiar yet fresh portrayals of themes ranging from social justice to family to loss, hope and resilience during adverse times.

Graham Terry, a former nationally touring musician with Grammy nominated Richard Eggleston and Tornado Rider, produced, mixed and mastered “Hometown Tragedies.”

Clark Terry plays mandolin and bouzouki and Rob Wright plays bass on the album.

“The album cover is Debbie’s painting “Debbie Sue’s Garden,” a depiction of our family garden. Debbie was my wife and the mom of our amazing children,” Terry said. “ She died of ALS on November 3, 2012. I like to think that most of the music I write is her voice coming through me.”

“All of this (songwriting) started when we lost Debbie,” Terry said. “She told me on the last day of her life that she wanted me to pursue writing.”

The album’s 12 original songs composed by Terry tell stories based on real events occurring in their family and community as well as in the country that relate to experiences that represent our collective stories.

One of the most unforgettable songs on the album, “Like a Painting by Chagall,” is poignantly beautiful in both words and music as it reflects the marriage of Terry and his wife.

“She (Debbie) gave me a print of a painting by Marc Chagall named 'Above the Town,' depicting Chagall and his wife Bella rising above a small town,” Terry said. “We saw ourselves in the painting and we placed it in our bedroom. As time marched on, we talked about how we were becoming just like the painting,” Terry said. “The painting is still in the bedroom.”

“Fire in the Wind,” a 3.24-minute song on the album is about vulnerability, resilience, heroism and ultimately about the realization that “what happened that night would happen for years to come.”

“The song came pouring out of me while the fire was still burning,” Terry said.

“On October 8, 2017, a fire ball was screaming down a Napa Valley canyon to my house,” Terry said. “Officials pounded on doors, and I loaded what I could into the car - photo albums, guitars, the cat! I left with flames just a few hundred yards from the house.

“A change in the wind could have destroyed the town. The thought of that happening had never before occurred to me. Now, five fire-filled years later, it is a thought that occurs to everyone.”

Terry’s house was spared but many homes were lost in Napa and nearby Santa Rosa where 5,000 homes burned.

Expressing Terry’s raw emotion as he was escaping the horrific fire, “Fire in the Wind” elicits the strongest reaction from listeners who were living in Napa at the time as it awakens memories of their own encounters with the fire.

“This song shows how songs can evolve. The immediate experience – pure fear – was all I was thinking about at the time,” Terry said. “Since then, the song has found much greater appeal with people as a climate change song.”

Prior to the pandemic the Terry Family Band was performing mostly in Napa as well as other venues throughout Northern California including Napa’s Porchfest, Capp Heritage Deco Lounge, Prime Cellars, Freight and Salvage, Lair of the Bear, The Starry Plough, Jam Cellars, Blue Note and Copia River Stage.

They have missed performing in front of live audiences during the pandemic but have done a few livestreamed events. Away from live audiences, the band has been honing its musical skills.

When he is writing songs Terry usually comes up with the music ahead of the lyrics. “Sometimes it is just a snippet of a melodic phrase that matches some words that come to mind as the melody materializes,” Terry said. “That’s when magic happens.”

“Then I build around that melodic and lyrical clue,” he continued. “When I’m really lucky that will coincide with something, I’ve read that hit me, or some personal experience, that matches those clues and the song construct begins.”

“Other times I map out the melody of an entire song and wait for the words to happen - sometimes they don’t and then I keep that melody in a voice memo on my phone until it turns into something,” he said. “I have a lot of those.”

Terry’s goal in his songwriting - as in his life - is to “make the world a little kinder.”

“If we do another album it will include a song called “A Little Kinder,” he said.

Terry’s legacy to his family is the joy of making music together with the hope that the impact of their songs will make the world kinder. These days, Terry’s grandchildren are joining their grandpa and uncles in making music.

For information go to terryfamilyband.com, Darwilliamsretreat.com and Americanahighways.org.