Nobody from Nashville at the White Barn

Bluegrass and Americana comes to the White Barn’s new outdoor stage when Nobody from Nashville performs on Saturday Aug. 27, at 7 p.m.

This energetic collective performs a panoply of acoustic styles from bluegrass greats Flat and Scruggs to country giants such as Johnny Cash and Merle Haggard.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Joan Ritter-Wilson takes the lead on vocals, fiddle, and accordion accompanied by singer/songwriter/Dobro player Steve Owen, Ian Epstein on the guitar, and Kyle Finley on bass. Great music and a beautiful setting will create a memorable evening in Napa Valley.

The grounds of The White Barn will open at 5:30 and patrons are welcome to bring their own picnic. Chairs will be provided and there will be a limited number of tables available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Tickets are $35 and are available at www.thewhitebarn.org or by calling the White Barn box office at 707-987-8225. The White Barn is at 2727 Sulphur Springs Ave.

To comply with state and county health recommendations, all patrons should be vaccinated. Though masks are not required outdoors, the White Barn staff encourages audience members to wear masks when inside the Barn.

Doors open 30 minutes before show time. As with all White Barn events, refreshments will be served at intermission, and patrons are welcome to bring a picnic or snacks to these outdoor performances.