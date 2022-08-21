Nobody from Nashville at the White Barn

REGISTER STAFF
Bluegrass and Americana comes to the White Barn’s new outdoor stage when Nobody from Nashville performs on Saturday Aug. 27, at 7 p.m.
This energetic collective performs a panoply of acoustic styles from bluegrass greats Flat and Scruggs to country giants such as Johnny Cash and Merle Haggard.
Joan Ritter-Wilson takes the lead on vocals, fiddle, and accordion accompanied by singer/songwriter/Dobro player Steve Owen, Ian Epstein on the guitar, and Kyle Finley on bass. Great music and a beautiful setting will create a memorable evening in Napa Valley.
The grounds of The White Barn will open at 5:30 and patrons are welcome to bring their own picnic. Chairs will be provided and there will be a limited number of tables available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Tickets are $35 and are available at
www.thewhitebarn.org or by calling the White Barn box office at 707-987-8225. The White Barn is at 2727 Sulphur Springs Ave.
To comply with state and county health recommendations, all patrons should be vaccinated. Though masks are not required outdoors, the White Barn staff encourages audience members to wear masks when inside the Barn.
Doors open 30 minutes before show time. As with all White Barn events, refreshments will be served at intermission, and patrons are welcome to bring a picnic or snacks to these outdoor performances.
Photos: Napa's Porchfest returns
Napa Porchfest 2022
Sara Rodenburg and Kevin Radely perform at Porchfest in Napa on Sunday. The community music festival, which began in 2011, this year returned to its traditional format of community musicians playing on porches and yards in the city's Old Town neighborhood and inside Fuller Park.
Nick Otto, Register
Thousands filled the streets to enjoy Porchfest in Napa on Sunday. The community music festival returned to the Old Town neighborhood, after pandemic-related safety restrictions had forced a pivot to a series of livestreamed concerts in 2020.
Nick Otto, Register
Spectators watch the Alta Heights All Stars perform at Porchfest in Napa on Sunday. The community music festival, held annually in the city's Old Town neighborhood, returned to live performance this year after being replaced by Zoom-based concerts in 2020, and after a planned Porchfest-branded concert was canceled last year.
Nick Otto, Register
Sanho performs at Porchfest in Napa on Sunday, which attracted several thousand spectators as musicians played before live audiences at the event for the first time since 2019.
Nick Otto, Register
Iris Divine performed during Porchfest as pedestrians walked past in Napa on Sunday, when the annual community music crawl resumed in front of live audiences for the first time since 2019.
Nick Otto, Register
A member of the the band CRV bangs on the drums during their performance at Porchfest in Napa on Sunday, when the music crawl resumed before in-person audiences for the first time in three years.
Nick Otto, Register
Ned and Jane Rosco served up free cotton candy at Porchfest in Napa on Sunday.
Nick Otto, Register
A member of the band High Noon rallied the crowd during a performance at Porchfest in Napa on Sunday. The community music festival, held annually in the city's Old Town neighborhood, had been largely on hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic, with a livestreamed substitute in 2020 and a planned concert that was canceled in 2021.
Nick Otto, Register
Spectators sing along to High Noon at Porchfest in Napa on Sunday, which drew several thousand visitors to Old Town as the annual community music crawl became an in-person event for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nick Otto, Register
Al James performs during Porchfest in Napa on Sunday. The community music festival, held annually in the city's Old Town neighborhood, has taken place outside local homes since its inception in 2011.
Nick Otto, Register
A member of the the band CRV bangs on the drums during their performance at Porchfest in Napa on Sunday.
Nick Otto, Register
The drummer for High Noon performs during Porchfest in Napa on Sunday. About 50 locations, including porches, front yards and Fuller Park, hosted musicians during the music crawl.
Nick Otto, Register
The guitarist for the Happy Accidents performs during Porchfest in Napa on Sunday
Nick Otto, Register
Food trucks lined Fuller Park during Porchfest in Napa on Sunday. The park is a hub for food and visitor services during the annual summertime festival of local and regional musicians.
Nick Otto, Register
Spectators cheer while watching Sanho during Porchfest in Napa on Sunday.
Nick Otto, Register
People watched as VK Loungers perform during Porchfest in Napa on Sunday, when several thousand spectators flocked the festival in Old Town.
Nick Otto, Register
Nancy Healy totes a balloon-laden cooler down the street during Porchfest in Napa on Sunday during the annual music crawl in the Old Town area.
Nick Otto, Register
A man plays his accordion during Porchfest in Napa on Sunday, when the community music crawl returned to an in-person format for the first time in three years.
Nick Otto, Register
People gather to watch Rockbusters perform during Porchfest in Napa on Sunday. The community music festival, held annually in the city's Old Town neighborhood, had been largely on hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nick Otto, Register
Most people walked or rode bikes during Porchfest in Napa on Sunday, when the Old Town neighborhood was closed to motor vehicles during the annual community music festival.
Nick Otto, Register
Jessica Conatser, Mike Momtesclaros and their son Leviathan dance along to Sanho during Porchfest in Napa on Sunday afternoon.
Nick Otto, Register
Beth and Jose Mendez brought out their four-wheel pedal bike to travel from show to show during Porchfest in Napa on Sunday. The Old Town neighborhood, where about 50 stages were set up outside homes and at Fuller Park, is closed to motor vehicles during the music crawl.
Nick Otto, Register
