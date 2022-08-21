 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nobody from Nashville at the White Barn

  • 0
Nobody from Nashville

Nobody from Nashville performs on Aug. 27 at the White Barn in St. Helena. 

 Submitted photo

Bluegrass and Americana comes to the White Barn’s new outdoor stage when Nobody from Nashville performs on Saturday Aug. 27, at 7 p.m.

This energetic collective performs a panoply of acoustic styles from  bluegrass greats Flat and Scruggs to country giants such as Johnny Cash and Merle Haggard.

Joan Ritter-Wilson takes the lead on vocals, fiddle, and accordion accompanied by singer/songwriter/Dobro player Steve Owen, Ian Epstein on the guitar, and Kyle Finley on bass. Great music and a beautiful setting will create a memorable evening in Napa Valley.

The grounds of The White Barn will open at 5:30 and patrons are welcome to bring their own picnic. Chairs will be provided and there will be a limited number of tables available on a first-come, first-serve basis. 

Tickets are $35 and are available at www.thewhitebarn.org or by calling the White Barn box office at 707-987-8225. The White Barn is at 2727 Sulphur Springs Ave.

People are also reading…

To comply with state and county health recommendations, all patrons should be vaccinated. Though masks are not required outdoors, the White Barn staff encourages audience members to wear masks when inside the Barn.

Doors open 30 minutes before show time. As with all White Barn events, refreshments will be served at intermission, and patrons are welcome to bring a picnic or snacks to these outdoor performances.

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The return of Napa Porchfest

The return of Napa Porchfest

The 10th annual Napa Porchfest on July 31 marks not only a significant anniversary, but also its return from a two-year pandemic shutdown.

Watch Now: Related Video

Salma Hayek praises Angelina Jolie’s directorial prowess

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News