Oxbow Riverstage in Napa announces 2021 concert season

Blue Note Entertainment Group and Another Planet Entertainment announced this summer's concert series at Oxbow RiverStage, the outdoor music venue on Oxbow Commons.

The 2021 concert series will feature world-class performers and kicks off opening weekend on Aug. 14 with a co-headlining show featuring Mt. Joy & Trampled by Turtles. The legendary Billy Idol will perform on Aug. 21, followed by a free show featuring Brett Dennen on Aug. 22.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $5 for your first 5 months!

A three-night run with Widespread Panic on Aug. 27, 28 and 29 sold out in advance. The series calendar also features Rodrigo y Gabriela on Sept. 11, Death Cab for Cutie on Sept. 17, Gary Clark Jr. on Sept. 18, Herbie Hancock on Sept. 25, plus STS9 performing two nights on Oct. 8 and 9.

Oxbow RiverStage launched its first season in 2019 with four ticketed concerts. Following that, a full 2020 concert series was announced but due to COVID-19, was then postponed.

Oxbow RiverStage’s 2021 season will run from August through October, and will feature up to 15 ticketed and five free concerts in total, spanning many genres of music. The venue entertains up to 5,000at each show and will feature reserved seating, general admission, or a combination of both based on the event.