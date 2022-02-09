Performers announced for Festival Napa Valley gala

Singer, author, actress and television host Trisha Yearwood will headline Festival Napa Valley's 2022 Arts for All Gala at Oakville’s Nickel & Nickel Winery on Sunday, July 17.

The Young People’s Chorus of New York City will also perform. Led by founder and artistic director Francisco J. Núñez, the chorus provides children of all cultural and economic backgrounds with music education. For information visit ypc.org.

The gala supports free and affordable access to performances, Napa County public school arts education programs and scholarships for students and emerging musicians.

Three-time Grammy award-winner Trisha Yearwood is one of country music’s leading singer/songwriters with three decades in the spotlight. In 2019, Underwood unveiled her first full-length country record in more than a decade, "Every Girl." Now she has released "Every Girl: Deluxe," which includes three new tracks including an acoustic re-recording of her first album’ s lead single “She’s In Love With The Boy.”

She also hosts Food Network's "Trisha’s Southern Kitchen," She has written four New York Times-bestselling cookbooks and has designed cookware, furniture, home accessories, and area rugs. Most recently, she unveiled "Trisha’s Kitchen: Easy Comfort Food for Friends and Family."

The gala includes dinner and wines from the Far Niente and Nickel & Nickel, as well as Legras & Haas Champagne. Auctioneer John Curley will lead an live auction.

Reservations are available for opening weekend patron pass holders and table sponsors. A limited number of individual passes will be available starting March 15 for $2,500 each. For information about the Festival Napa Valley Patron Experience or table sponsorship, visit festivalnapavalley.org/attend/patron-experience/ or call 707-927-3115.