Preview: Death Cab for Cutie at the Oxbow RiverStage

Depper says that he and the band were anxious about playing live again, but those apprehensions quickly faded once they were back onstage. “It’s been so long since we played together and our lives have changed so much. I know I wasn’t alone in feeling these anxieties, but once we were about four songs in, suddenly muscle memory took over and I was just like, ‘Oh yeah, I’m on tour again, just like last time!’”

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Death Cab For Cutie has made use of their time by performing live-stream concerts and raising more than $250,000 in donations and supplies for various Seattle-area relief funds.

In December 2020, the band released "The Georgia E.P." ahead of the Georgia runoff elections featuring covers of songs by Georgia-based artists. Originally released as a 24-hour BandCamp exclusive, the E.P. raised more than $100,000 for Stacie Abrams’ voting rights organization, Fair Fight Action, which promotes fair elections around the country through voter education, election reform, and combating voter suppression.

Death Cab For Cutie has always been a band that’s been unafraid to dabble in the political realm and say what they mean politically, exemplified in their 2016 single, “Million Dollar Loan,” which openly criticized then-Presidential candidate Donald Trump.