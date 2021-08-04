Review: Six guitarists in Napa recital

He then played four short pieces by Sergio Assad entitled “Portrait of Antonio Lauro,” Lauro being the famous Venezuelan guitar virtuoso and composer, dying in 1986. Mr. Teicholz’s playing disclosed a seasoned and mature recitalist whose interpretation had authority and instrumental polish.

The final set featured the duo of Eric Symons and Pat Imbimbo, and opened with Laurindo Almeida’s transcription of the Albeníz Tango in D Minor, Op. 165, No. 2. Mr. Symons introduced the work by saying his first hearing of it was what inspired him to take up classical guitar, and the piece has had many transcriptions including for violin and (by Godowsky) piano.

The duo continued with an arrangement for two guitars of Albeniz’ Granada, which is usually played as a guitar solo. The final offering was Giuliani’s arrangement of the Overture to the Opera “Barber of Seville” by Rossini. The last was the most successful performance and a concert highlight. Mr. Symon's attack was often aggressive and somewhat inconsistent, contrasting with Mr. Imbimbo’s more delicate touch and greater control of the demanding music.