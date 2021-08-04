Review: Six guitarists in Napa recital

The first Napa Valley Guitar Festival was held at Napa’s First Presbyterian Church on July 25, and featured performances from six classical guitarists.
The church is an iconic structure in downtown Napa, its huge white presence dominating the scene, and the white theme continues inside, punctuated by beautiful stained glass. The acoustics are surprisingly good and guitar-friendly. The concert consisted of four short solo sets, one from each of four of the guitarists, a duet set, and an encore featuring all six of the guitarists.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
George Benton England, Napa Valley College guitar professor, began the concert playing a 19th-century instrument that has a much smaller body than the modern classical guitar.
Mr. England played standing, which is an unusual playing position for classical guitar. He began his set with a transcription of three pieces from “Suite in D Minor for Theorbo” by Charles Hurel, from about 1680. The theorbo is a large member of the lute family with 13 or 14 strings which has a deep resonant sonority because of its size and many bass strings. I felt that something was lost in transferring the pieces to the small 19th-century guitar.
Mr. England finished his set with Sor’s “Introduction and Variations on the theme Duke of Marlborough.” The performance of the piece was thoughtful, well played and appropriate for the 19th-century guitar as Sor himself played a similar guitar when he lived in Barcelona, Paris, St. Petersburg, and London.
The second set featured Florante Aguilar playing a collection of original compositions and popular Philippine songs. Mr. Aguilar’s compositions were engaging and inventive, largely chordal textures employing arpeggios and rasqueado techniques. The artist displayed a mature technique and competent mastery of the classical guitar.
There was an intermission during which gratis refreshments were served in the antechamber.
Following intermission, Matthew Grasso took the stage for a third set, and he was listed in the program as composer and arranger as well as a performer. The set opened with an original composition entitled “Chomolungma,” the Tibetan name for Mt. Everest in the Himalayas.
“Chomolungma” consisted of three movements each moving higher in pitch to suggest the ascent and descent of the mountain.
Mr. Grasso closed with classical guitar arrangements of two jazz standards, “My Funny Valentine” and “My Favorite Things.” “My Favorite Things” included some polyrhythmic (3 against 2) passages. The jazz standards left me wanting more as they only consisted of arrangements of the melody without much thematic development.
Marc Teicholz was the fourth guitarist and began with his arrangement of Debussy’s “Claire de Lune.”
“Claire de Lune” is a particular challenge to arrange for classical guitar, and Mr. Teicholz met the challenge with his masterful arrangement and virtuosic playing.
He then played four short pieces by Sergio Assad entitled “Portrait of Antonio Lauro,” Lauro being the famous Venezuelan guitar virtuoso and composer, dying in 1986. Mr. Teicholz’s playing disclosed a seasoned and mature recitalist whose interpretation had authority and instrumental polish.
The final set featured the duo of Eric Symons and Pat Imbimbo, and opened with Laurindo Almeida’s transcription of the Albeníz Tango in D Minor, Op. 165, No. 2. Mr. Symons introduced the work by saying his first hearing of it was what inspired him to take up classical guitar, and the piece has had many transcriptions including for violin and (by Godowsky) piano.
The duo continued with an arrangement for two guitars of Albeniz’ Granada, which is usually played as a guitar solo. The final offering was Giuliani’s arrangement of the Overture to the Opera “Barber of Seville” by Rossini. The last was the most successful performance and a concert highlight. Mr. Symon's attack was often aggressive and somewhat inconsistent, contrasting with Mr. Imbimbo’s more delicate touch and greater control of the demanding music.
There was an encore: all six playing the Allegro from Vivaldi’s Lute Concerto in D, RV93, written in the 1730s. I found the performance needed more rehearsal and sonic balance, but it was an encore and perhaps was a first local reading of the complicated work, the transcriber unnamed.
This unique concert was organized by Napa Valley Music Associates' director, Marcia Battat, who is hoping to make it an annual event.
Editor's note: This concert is a fundraiser for Napa Valley Music Associates Scholarship Fund to assist music students in need of financial support to have an opportunity to learn how to play an instrument or learn how to sing at Napa Valley Music Associates and Conservatory of Music.
The article is reprinted with permission from Classical Sonoma Review and from the author.
Most successful musical artists of all time
Most successful musical artists of all time
#50. Kenny G
#49. Neil Diamond
#48. Frank Sinatra
#47. Alicia Keys
#46. Simon & Garfunkel
#45. Paul Simon
#44. Phil Collins
#43. Linda Ronstadt
#42. Van Halen
#41. Kenny Rogers
#40. Fleetwood Mac
#39. Dixie Chicks
#38. Aretha Franklin
#37. Johnny Cash
#36. Santana
#35. Shania Twain
#34. Adele
#33. Celine Dion
#32. Willie Nelson
#31. Sting
#30. Bob Dylan
#29. George Strait
#28. AC/DC
#27. The Rolling Stones
#26. Taylor Swift
#25. Pink Floyd
#24. Paul Mccartney
#23. Whitney Houston
#22. Aerosmith
#21. Kanye West
#20. Vince Gill
#19. Mariah Carey
#18. Metallica
#17. Eric Clapton
#16. Madonna
#15. Beyoncé Knowles
#14. Eminem
#13. Stevie Wonder
#12. Jay-Z
#11. Elton John
#10. Barbra Streisand
#9. Billy Joel
#8. U2
#7. Led Zeppelin
#6. Michael Jackson
#5. Bruce Springsteen
#4. Eagles
#3. Garth Brooks
#2. Elvis Presley
#1. The Beatles
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 3 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
A judge has dismissed part of a lawsuit brought by the home-sharing company Pacaso against the city of St. Helena, in a dispute centering on a…
Napa County is recommending — but not requiring — that even the vaccinated wear masks inside public places.
Napa Police Department Capt. Jennifer Gonzales will become the next permanent Napa Police Chief
A shared love of wine and the quirky St. Helena police log led Chris Morisoli and Hillary Hoppe to create the Nine One Wine Podcast.
Napa cannabis advocate Jackie McGowan is one of 46 candidates seeking to become governor if California voters recall Gavin Newsom Sept. 14.
Should this Napa historic home become a B&B called "Hotel California?"
This Napa woman is going to save her friend's life—by donating one of her kidneys.
It’s not every day you get a letter from the White House. Let alone a thank you note from the President of the United States.
A Napa shopping center on busy Jefferson Street is for sale. The asking price? A cool $3.5 million.
A Napa-based naturopathic doctor is the first person in the United States to face charges of offering fake “homeoprophylaxis immunization” cor…