Review: Vintage High School's captivating 'Sounds of the Season'

I almost didn’t get to see Vintage High Choral Program’s winter concert, “Sounds of the Season,” as it sold out the first weekend the ($45!) tickets went on sale. Fortunately, Mark Teeters, Vintage’s choir director, found me a spot and I was able to enjoy what seems to me to be Napa’s seminal holiday event.

Before the show, Teeters had a group of singers stationed on the front steps of the auditorium singing more traditional Christmas fare - “Oh Come All Ye Faithful” and “Oh Christmas Tree” -- that wasn’t covered in the program. It was like a gift, set there on the steps, the sweet voices, with ladies in their black, floor-length Regency dresses and gentlemen tuxedos with tails, caroling, underneath a gloomy starless sky.

Once inside, the crowd’s excitement was palpable. Raffle prizes were set up on tables in the lobby. A flat-screen TV and set of Airpods were donated by the Napa Police Officers Association. An instant wine cellar of 60 bottles of Napa Valley wine (a $3,600 value!) - could be gotten for a $20 raffle ticket.

Once we were seated, the lights dimmed, snowflakes were projected on the walls above the stage and lighted Douglas Firs stood sentinel on either side. Trevor Paulsen and Jacob Petersen took the stage to sing “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas.”

I can’t decide what is more moving. Teenagers, miraculously unselfconscious, vulnerable, singing their hearts out? Or is it the audience, equally unselfconscious, clapping in time when the spirit moves, concluding each number with applause complimented by screams and whistles? I suspect, as well, this loud vocal wellspring of support is coming from family and fellow teenagers, which is even more heartwarming.

What was notable about this year’s concert was that the large choral performances were outnumbered by small acts composed of solos, duos and trios. The Men’s Choir, Treble Choir, Disney Chorus, Vocal Music Workshop, Chamber Singers and Concert Choir were limited to two or three songs. Between those were individual performances highlighting that Teeters’ students aren’t afraid to be alone on stage.

Liam Alexander, Addison Kellaher and Sam Weber showed up in pink or black and white onesies to sing “Mistletoe” like stand-up comedians, proud to be outlandish among the more sedate singers in dresses and bow ties.

Jackson U’Ren replaced Liz Amendola at the piano twice. The first was to accompany Jonah Crane and Tay Estrada in their rendition of “White Christmas.” But the second was a duet with Amelie McGrath where they both sang “Last Christmas” by George Michael.

Aside from Mariah Carey, there are few other modern Christmas songs that can reliably be added to the canon. I firmly believe that “Last Christmas” is one of them. U’Ren and McGrath’s performance made me feel as if I were in a cabaret lounge, late at night. Especially with U’Ren’s casual, nuanced but confident touch on the piano.

My favorite song of the night, however, was actually not listed on the program. This concert is a fundraiser for the choir program and Amendola decided to pen an appeal for donations to the tune of “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen.” Using a tune normally associated with Christmas trees and spiced apple cider to communicate the nuances of tax-deductible giving illustrates a ninja-level of musical cleverness. Amendola told me she’s written many over the years. So in addition to being a solid pianist, she’s an inventive lyricist.

The elite Vocal Music Workshop, normally casual but dramatic, stiffened their spines before singing and were directed to grip their fingers like the Von Trapp Family Singers did in “The Sound of Music” in an earnest appeal for funding. Were I Jeff Bezos, I’d give them everything they wanted based on that song alone.

I’ll admit I cry easily these days. Not at professional productions, but it seems like anytime I see a really good student performance. I made it through the first half of this one with dry eyes, but when, after intermission, the Chamber Singers began “Carol of the Bells,” my eyes turned blurry with moisture. It occurred to me that my acerbic, vicious, and pernicious cynicism melts like ice cream in Calistoga in August whenever I see any VHS Choral Music performance.

There must have been something about the Chamber Singers - the elegance of their costumes, the majesty of the carol itself, the technical purity of their voices (I can’t believe I’ve gotten this far without using the word “angelic”) that opened the floodgates on my tear ducts. There was a certain perfection in the moment: This is the one time all year I will hear this. It won’t be recorded, it won’t be revisited for another 364 days. I suppose it was the scarcity of unadulterated joy.

It wasn’t only Christmas fare on the program. Ella Powers struck a pose with “All That Jazz” from “Chicago.” Alexa and Jocelyn Paniagua sang “A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes,” Dylan Dempsey and Amelie McGrath sang “Unforgettable” while Raquel Howle and Capri Russell sang Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah.” “Dream a Little Dream of Me” has been a favorite song of mine for decades, and Sophia Martin’s interpretation only enhanced its charm.

The Concert Choir gave us a preview of the spring musical, "Momma Mia!" with Abba’s “Dancing Queen,” “SOS” and “Waterloo” all done with Kortney and Stephen Cole’s choreography. (If the transcendence evident in 2019’s "West Side Story" is any indication, "Momma Mia!" Is going to be off the hook!)

Teeters likes to surround the audience at the end of each concert, wrapping us all up in glorious song. He did that in the fall concert with a beautiful benediction. This time, all six choirs combined with candles in their hands to sing “The Very Best Time of the Year.” The majesty of 100 or so teenagers, joyfully singing about anything, reminds one that regardless of how chaotic the world has become, there are some things that remain dependably good. This is one of them.

John Henry Martin depends on things that are dependably good. If you do too, email him at jhm@johnhenrymartin.com.