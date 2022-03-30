 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Songs on stage at Jarvis Conservatory in Napa

The Jarvis Conservatory in Napa presents its monthly series, "It's a Grand Night for Singing," on Saturday, April 2 at 7 p.m.

Music director, host and pianist, Frank Johnson has assembled a program of opera and musical theater with eight artists from all around the Bay Area.

Courtney Daniels, Ellen Leslie and Elizabeth Patterson will sing arias of Verdi, Bellini, Tchaikovsky, Donizetti and Rimsky-Korsakov. Russ Kladko and Pete Shoemaker will both also sing Verdi, and musical theater numbers from "Carousel" and "My Fair Lady." Napa's ow Bonnie Cullen, and Santa Rosa singers Aimee Oullette and Brandy Noveh will offer songs from "Beauty and the Beast," "After," "The Bridges of Madison County" and the musical TV series, "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend."

Accordionist Sheri Mignano Crawford  provides pre-concert and intermission music and complimentary tapas and wine refreshment at intermission. Tickets are $20. The box office opens at 6 p.m., and doors open for general seating at 6:30. The Jarvis Conservatory is at 1711 Main St., Napa.

People are also reading…

In other news from Jarvis, the theater will host a return of live opera to the stage on Friday, June 17, when San Francisco's Pocket Opera presents Jacques Offenbach's comic masterpiece, "The Grand Duchess of Gerolstein," in an English translation by Pocket Opera's founder and Offenbach specialist Donald Pippin.

It has been several years since Pocket Opera performed in Napa. This return to Napa will be part of Pocket Opera's own celebratory “return to live performance” 45th season with four opera productions presented throughout the Bay Area. This performance of "The Grand Duchess of Gerolstein" will be their only appearance this year in Napa.

Tickets are available now, online through the Jarvis Conservatory website, jarvisconservatory.com. Email info@jarvisconservatory.com or phone 707-255-5445 for more information.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

Morimoto Asia confirmed for Napa

Morimoto Asia confirmed for Napa

  • Updated

A Morimoto Asia, serving pan-Asian foods, will open in the former Basalt space at the corner of Third and Main streets in Napa. No opening dat…

Jarvis Conservatory logo

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Yo-Yo Ma plays Mozart with Afghan refugees in Portugal

Yo-Yo Ma plays Mozart with Afghan refugees in Portugal

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Celebrated U.S. cellist Yo-Yo Ma joined refugees from the Afghanistan National Institute of Music in the Portuguese capital Lisbon on Tuesday for a performance of Mozart’s Eine kleine Nachtmusik.

Watch Now: Related Video

Olivia Munn 'struggling' with postpartum issues

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News