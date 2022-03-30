Songs on stage at Jarvis Conservatory in Napa

The Jarvis Conservatory in Napa presents its monthly series, "It's a Grand Night for Singing," on Saturday, April 2 at 7 p.m.
Music director, host and pianist, Frank Johnson has assembled a program of opera and musical theater with eight artists from all around the Bay Area.
Courtney Daniels, Ellen Leslie and Elizabeth Patterson will sing arias of Verdi, Bellini, Tchaikovsky, Donizetti and Rimsky-Korsakov. Russ Kladko and Pete Shoemaker will both also sing Verdi, and musical theater numbers from "Carousel" and "My Fair Lady." Napa's ow Bonnie Cullen, and Santa Rosa singers Aimee Oullette and Brandy Noveh will offer songs from "Beauty and the Beast," "After," "The Bridges of Madison County" and the musical TV series, "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend."
Accordionist Sheri Mignano Crawford provides pre-concert and intermission music and complimentary tapas and wine refreshment at intermission. Tickets are $20. The box office opens at 6 p.m., and doors open for general seating at 6:30. The Jarvis Conservatory is at 1711 Main St., Napa.
In other news from Jarvis, the theater will host a return of live opera to the stage on Friday, June 17, when San Francisco's Pocket Opera presents Jacques Offenbach's comic masterpiece, "The Grand Duchess of Gerolstein," in an English translation by Pocket Opera's founder and Offenbach specialist Donald Pippin.
It has been several years since Pocket Opera performed in Napa. This return to Napa will be part of Pocket Opera's own celebratory “return to live performance” 45th season with four opera productions presented throughout the Bay Area. This performance of "The Grand Duchess of Gerolstein" will be their only appearance this year in Napa.
Tickets are available now, online through the Jarvis Conservatory website, jarvisconservatory.com. Email info@jarvisconservatory.com or phone 707-255-5445 for more information.
