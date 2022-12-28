Star-Crossed Lovers: Vallejo Festival Orchestra presents a trio of Tchaikovsky's finest in an orchestral-operatic fantasy

The Vallejo Center for the Arts ushers in the new year with "Tchaikovsky's Star-Crossed Lovers" at the historic Empress Theatre in Vallejo on the evening of Saturday, Jan. 14.

The Vallejo Festival Orchestra will perform three compositions by Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, under the baton of Grammy award-winning Maestro Thomas Conlin, featuring internationally-renowned opera stars soprano Sarah Tucker and baritone Michael Adams.

According to Conlin, "'Tchaikovsky's Star-Crossed Lovers' will include three masterpieces that Tchaikovsky himself considered among his very best works: musical portrayals of Romeo and Juliet and Francesca da Rimini, along with the most romantic excerpts from his greatest opera, 'Eugene Onegin.' These three compositions were inspired by three of the all-time greatest writers: Dante, Shakespeare and Pushkin. At this concert we will be in the presence of real genius - literary as well as musical!"

Conlin explained that in the orchestral fantasy "Romeo and Juliet" Tchaikovsky's music speaks "with the elemental passion that grips us as do the words of Shakespeare, while Francesca da Rimini, inspired by a tragic episode in Dante's Inferno, is an orchestral tour de force." Finally, the scenes from :Eugene Onegin," poignantly express the emotions of the characters in Pushkin's poem of the same name.

An international search for singers led Conlin to soprano Sarah Tucker and baritone Michael Adams. "Both possess beautiful voices and are wonderful dramatic actors," Conlin said. "Both have sung 'Eugene Onegin' previously: Tucker with International Opera Bozeman and Adams at Seattle Opera."

"'Eugene Onegin' is my favorite opera, so I am so happy for any opportunity to sing in it," Tucker said. "Tatiana is also one of my favorite characters in all of opera. She has so much intelligence and depth of feeling, and unlike most operatic heroines, she is able to rescue herself from scandal and tragedy by refusing to betray herself and her honor, even at the cost of potential happiness."

Adams agreed. "I absolutely adore singing the role of Eugene Onegin. It is one of Tchaikovsky's greatest works and absolutely brought the brilliant Pushkin story to life. I feel very fortunate to get to perform this here."

Both singers commented on singing in the Russian language. "Singing in the Russian language is very comfortable for me," said Adams, "I have always felt that my voice lends itself to that repertoire. The language is comfortable in my throat, though it takes about twice as long to get the pronunciations and memorization. As an English speaker, I have found languages that are not Latin-based take much more preparation and study."

"Russian is actually a great language for singing," Tucker said, "There are beautiful contrasts between dark and bright vowels, and Tchaikovsky sets the text masterfully to make the singers voices shine. The diction is very tough to learn for non-native speakers, but so worth it."

Tucker anticipates that the audience can expect a night of masterful storytelling through genuinely gorgeous music, "Tchaikovsky's writing is the epitome of Western romanticism, and it is lush with lyricism and intensity. It will be an enormous treat for the listeners but equally for the musicians on stage!" Adams concluded, "The audience can expect to hear possibly the greatest Russian music ever written."

"Tchaikovsky, who gave us 'Swan Lake,' 'Nutcracker' and the '1812 Overture,' is surely the most popular Russian composer of all time," Conlin added. "His music has always had great appeal owing to its tuneful, heartfelt melodies, rich, warm harmonies, and colorful orchestration, all of which evoke a profound emotional response."

Soprano Sarah Tucker has appeared with the opera companies of San Francisco, Santa Fe, Dallas, Philadelphia, North Carolina, Virginia and Utah, the symphony orchestras of Dallas, Richmond, Lexington, Dayton and Las Colinas, at the Crystal Cathedral in Orange, California, and with New York City Ballet at Lincoln Center.

In her debut last season as Fiordiligi in Mozart's 'Cosi fan tutte' with San Diego Opera, she was described by Opera News as a "standout" with "impeccable pitch and phrasing." In October she sang the premiere of 'My Sister's Voice,' by Indian-American composer Reena Esmail with the Dayton Philharmonic. Tucker was a national semifinalist in the Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions and was an Arizona Opera Young Artist.

Praised by Opera News for "brandishing a beautiful, evenly produced, nicely ripe sound," baritone Michael Adams returned to his home state of Texas last season to perform Sharpless in Madama Butterfly with Dallas Opera and the Count in Le nozze di Figaro with Austin Opera.

He has sung recently with Deutsche Oper Berlin, Utah Opera, Grand Teatre del Liceu, Grand Théâtre de Genève, Omaha Opera, Des Moines Metro Opera, Knoxville Opera and the Glimmerglass Festival.

He was a 2018 winner at The William Matheus Sullivan Musical Foundation and 2015 winner of first place in the Gerda Lissner International Vocal Competition, the Licia Albanese-Puccini Foundation International Vocal Competition, and the Mario Lanza Competition. Adams sang the title role in Eugene Onegin with Seattle Opera.

Thomas Conlin is a frequent guest conductor with opera and ballet companies and symphony orchestras on five continents, most recently in Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Egypt, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Korea, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Turkey and throughout the United States.

He conducted the Warsaw Philharmonic orchestra on a recording of George Crumb's "Star-Child," which won the Grammy for Best Contemporary Classical Composition and is part of a complete edition of the American composer's works, which ClassicsToday.com calls "one of the most significant recording projects currently in progress, as well as one of the most artistically successful."

Conlin's performance of Mozart's opera "Lucio Silla" in 1968 marked the first-ever use of projected translations (supertitles).

The Vallejo Festival Orchestra, founded in 2020 as the resident ensemble of the Vallejo Center for The Arts (VCA), is the centerpiece of classical music and opera programming at the VCA's Empress Theatre. Tickets for "Tchaikovsky's Star-Crossed Lovers" are available at EmpressTheatre.org or by calling 707-552-2400. Ticket prices are $29 - $97.