The A Capella Extravaganza returns

After the final curtain call of the last A Cappella Extravaganza in February 2020, Napa High School Vocal Music Workshop Director Dave Ruane was already planning for the next annual event, which would have been held in 2021.

“The A Cappella Extravaganza is one of the largest and most unique a cappella events in Northern California, as it showcases local Napa County high schools, several collegiate groups and a professional act as well. It easily takes a full year to plan,” Ruane explained.

The COVID-19 pandemic prevented the show from going on last year, and then another unfortunate byproduct of the coronavirus was that arts and entertainment venues went dark. While some have reopened, others have not.

“Theaters were closed for most of 2020 and a portion of 2021. Our treasured venue partner, Yountville’s Lincoln Theater, has yet to reopen,” Ruane added. He then had to figure out where to stage this 16th annual show.

Even more stressful, is that A Cappella Extravaganza, now nicknamed “Aca Ex,” is more than a concert. It is the singular fundraiser that makes the elite vocal music ensemble that Ruane directs possible. “This show is the main fundraiser for our a cappella program at Napa High School," Ruane said. "We do not receive any money from the school district.”

“The Aca Ex show benefits and supports the Napa High School Vocal Music Workshop. Covering costs for essential needs such as vocal coaching, sheet music and transportation. VMW, as we call it, has also long been an outreach ensemble for local district schools. In a ‘normal,’ pre-COVID year, we perform at eight elementary schools to share our love of a cappella and to inspire Napa's up and coming elementary students to pursue arts electives in middle and high school,” said Ruane, “Without this event, our program would cease to exist.”

While Aca Ex has traditionally been held in January or February each year, early last year Ruane decided to move the date to April 23 this year; in the hope that the pandemic would subside, he secured a date on the Lincoln Theater calendar.

“When it became clear that the Lincoln Theater would not be reopening, I was in a scramble," he said. "The Napa District Auditorium was too small for an event that sells out to 1,200 people every year. I had always considered the Uptown Theatre, but the costs were prohibitive for a non-profit group like ours. I religiously checked in on the Uptown website for months, continuing to make note that Saturday, April 23, was still available. It is rare that a Saturday night is not booked at the Uptown Theatre.”

Ruane, who also works as a professional pianist, musician and private music teacher, was lamenting to a parent of two of his students one afternoon, that funding was the barrier to making Aca Ex happen again in 2022.

“I said to this parent that I was disappointed that a couple of potential donors had backed out, as in my heart I felt that the show was now meant to be at the Uptown. We chatted about how students and children have suffered immensely during the pandemic, with arts and music performance shutdowns. We agreed that some things are just meant to be.”

The parent, vintner Gina Gallo-Boisset, shared with Ruane that her late mother Marie Gallo, held a personal dedication to the arts. Mrs. Gallo was the driving force behind building and funding the Gallo Center for the Arts in Modesto before passing away less than a year ago.

”I have had the pleasure of teaching Honorée and Grace Gallo-Boisett over the past couple of years,” said Ruane, “As well as the privilege of getting to know their mother Gina, who then generously offered to cover the rental fee for the Uptown in honor of her mother’s support and love for the arts!”

“Repeatedly I asked her if she was certain that she wanted to sponsor in this way. There was no hesitation on her part. When I was about to leave their house, Gina asked about the date of the event, so that they could consider attending. I told her that it was April 23, she looked at me with an expression that I can only describe as surprising. As it turns out, April 23 was her mother’s birthday.” Ruane feels more than serendipity, he feels certain that this was meant to be.

This year the show will go on. While the Uptown Theatre is a bit smaller at 800 seats compared to 1,200 at Lincoln Theater, the size of the venue makes for a viable fundraiser for the students.

The members of the Napa High Vocal Music Workshop that will take the stage this year are Matthew Corrigan, Marin Hartless, Isabella Hurst, Noah Goldman, Juliette Moschetti, Liam Wallace Harper, Jenny Leighton, Micah Eisenberg, Keaton Flynn, Ben Stewart, Lucy Rocha, Atticus Fisher and Jasperina van Stuijvenberg.

In addition to Napa High’s VMW, additional participating groups include the a cappella ensembles from American Canyon High School and Vintage High School. The collegiate groups are The UC Berkeley Men's Octet, The California Golden Overtones also from Cal and the Stanford Fleet Street Singers from Stanford University. The crowd-pleasing professional group Filharmonic will also return.

Ruane says that while the event showcases music at all levels, audiences are repeatedly impressed with the high school groups, as well as a nice, family-friendly dose of comedy that accompanies the vocal arrangements from a wide array of diverse music genres.

“A Cappella Extravaganza has never been just about the music. Music always has a message and deeper meaning. Singing in choir or Vocal Music Workshop is like being part of a family. A place where students feel they belong. We have fought for every opportunity to safely sing together during these pandemic times,” said Ruane,

“In addition to our gratitude to the Gallo-Boisset family and our longtime sponsors, I am also personally inspired by my colleagues and music directors Duncan Cooper at Vintage High School and Jamie Butler at American Canyon High School who truly understand how important our music programs are for the mental health of our students. They are helping mold great people and great musicians.

He concluded, "I feel as if we are like a phoenix experiencing a renewal out of the ashes. I am so proud of our students. They have been so willing, and worked so hard, to make the best out of an incredibly challenging couple of years.”