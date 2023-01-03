The A Cappella Extravaganza

When the Napa High Vocal Music Workshop hosts the 17th A Cappella Extravaganza on Saturday, Feb.,4 at the Uptown Theatre, the community will be impacted at multiple levels by the benefit vocal concert headlined by the fittingly-named professional a cappella group, m-pact.

It is the 11th Extravaganza for Napa High School Vocal Music Workshop Director Dave Ruane, whose goal continues to be to produce a community-supported concert with a professional headliner, and “opening acts” including semi-pro, college and groups from three local Napa Valley public high schools.

“This is a show that is for Napa,” said Ruane, adding that the audience demographic is ages 5 to 95, “Extravaganza is unlike any a cappella event in that it combines, education, a gathering of the community, and enormous community support.

"Without the generosity of our sponsors and fans, many who have attended all 17, we would not have been able to continue. Not only does the community feel the impact of the show, a large portion of the proceeds from the performance are used to fund the educational community outreach of Vocal Music Workshop to local elementary schools.“

Ruane credits his colleague Duncan Cooper, director of choral activities at Napa High, for his work and commitment in musically educating all of the vocal music students at the school, particularly those who audition for one of only 12 annual spots in Vocal Music Workshop.

Cooper takes the students on as freshmen and trains them for a couple of years before they are ready for the rigors of the Vocal Music Workshop, which is on par with the skill level of the school’s Chamber Choir.

In addition to performing at public and private functions around the county, the Napa High School Vocal Music Workshop members also give up their lunch hour and part of a class period up to eight times during the academic year to travel to Napa elementary schools to perform for youngsters, treating them to a live concert experience and teaching them about music along the way.

“We are the only high school that has mission of elementary education," Ruane said. "When we perform at a school, the principal brings the entire student body to the show. This program is at the core of what we do, and truly our main platform for recruiting future members of Vocal Music Workshop.”

Recently the group has also performed at immersion schools that educate in both English and Spanish. Some of Ruane’s bilingual students conducted the music education portion of the show in both languages to broaden both community outreach, inclusion and recruitment. According to Ruane, just about every student in Vocal Music Workshop heard the group perform when they were in elementary school.

m-pact

New to the line-up this year is the professional headliner m-pact, an all-male a cappella group based in Los Angeles with more than 25 years of professional experience in the entertainment industry, and one that shares Ruane’s mission of music education.

All six singers in the ensemble have college careers dedicated to music and music education, and m-pact continues to teach and educate around the world.

“It is not an accident that m-pact has such strong roots in music education,” Ruane added, “They will be doing a workshop with the three high schools that participate, Napa High School, Vintage High School and American Canyon High School.”

Another important part of the mission of A Cappella Extravaganza is to keep the ticket price as low as possible for attendees, a tricky task with a pro group that normally commands $60 to $70 per ticket to see their show alone. Add to that, every performer in the show — a cast of 70 vocalists — gets a free ticket, so that they can watch and learn from the other groups on stage.

Support that makes it possible

All of this has become exceptionally challenging, without a local non-profit arts venue. For several years, as A Cappella Extravaganza grew, Yountville’s now dark Lincoln Theater was the setting for the show. Last year, due to generous sponsorships, the show went on at the Uptown Theatre in downtown Napa, a smaller but ideal location.

“It is nothing short of a miracle that we have been able to continue,” Ruane said, "But I really have to give credit to our local community for supporting the event all of these years. We have 33 sponsors supporting our event, making donations in denominations ranging from $100 to $5,000 each. With the continued closure of the Lincoln Theater, the cost of producing this event has nearly tripled. Our sponsors have really stepped up to the plate the last couple of years, many of them doubling their normal contribution.”

While every sponsor past and present has been critical, Ruane noted that Steve Silva Plumbing and The Edward L. Anderson Foundation are two long-time sponsors, with Platinum Sponsors Jean-Charles and Gina Gallo Boisset and family who have lent "incredible support" for the past two years.

“We are also very grateful to John and Michelle Truchard for making our event possible at their beautiful Uptown Theatre,” Ruane added.

What will the audience experience this year? Extravaganza marks a Napa premiere for the headlining professional group.

“M-pact is a brand new group for us, there is a little more jazz in their repertoire, versus the pop of past groups,” Ruane said, “It will be an interesting concert this year and I am excited to have the show be a little bit different. One of the Napa High alumni returning to the stage is now in a semi-pro barbershop group, we have never had one before.”

Returning alumni is another tradition that continues. This year the semi-pro group Take Flight A Cappella includes alumni Journey Day Rhorer, Carlos Gonzalez and Ted Reynolds, and the barbershop group Western Addition includes Jeremy Raven.

The full line-up of performing acts for the 2023 A Cappella Extravaganza is m-pact; Stanford University Fleet Street Singers; The UC Berkeley California Golden Overtones; Western Addition; Take Flight A Cappella; Napa High School Vocal Music Workshop; PDA (American Canyon High School) and Vintage High School Vocal Music Workshop.

A Cappella Extravaganza is set for Saturday, Feb. 4 at 7 p.m. at the Uptown Theatre in Napa. Tickets $20 for students with ID and $30 for others, are available by visiting NapaChoir.org or UptownTheatreNapa.com.