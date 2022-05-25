The BottleRock 2022 line-up

BottleRock Napa Valley 2022 features headliners Metallica, P!nk, Twenty One Pilots and Luke Combs, plus 75 additional acts combining big-name bands and artists alongside up-and-coming music acts.

The daily lineup includes:

Friday, May 27

Metallica, Kygo, Greta Van Fleet, CHVRCHES, Spoon, SAINt JHN, Iration, MisterWives, Marcus King, Skip Marley, FLETCHER, Fantastic Negrito, Kikagaku Moyo, Royal & the Serpent, Justus Bennetts, Dorothy, Djo, Diamante Eléctrico, Madame Gandhi, Liily, William Prince, Bastardane, Peter Collins, The Alive, Kosha Dillz, Mama Said.

Saturday, May 28

Twenty One Pilots, The Black Crowes, Mount Westmore (featuring Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40 and Too $hort), Rainbow Kitten Surprise, BANKS, Silversun Pickups, Greensky Bluegrass, Bahamas, Noah Kahan, Marc E. Bassy, Kinky, The Brothers Comatose, JORDY, Delta Goodrem, The Happy Fits, Hot Milk, DE'WAYNE, The Suffers, Motherfolk, OTTTO, Ron Artis II, Moonalice, Great Northern, Chelsea Effect, Napa Valley Youth Symphony, The Silverado Pickups.

Sunday, May 29

P!nk, Luke Combs, Pitbull, Bleachers, Alessia Cara, Vance Joy, Michael Franti & Spearhead, The Wailers featuring Julian Marley, grandson, Amos Lee, Tai Verdes, Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors, Aly & AJ, Wild Rivers, Tessa Violet, Foy Vance, Blu DeTiger, Jake Wesley Rogers, Ana Tijoux, Allison Ponthier, Eliza & The Delusionals, James Tormé, Taipei Houston, Niko Rubio, Jharrel Jerome, Jaleh, Warren G.

BottleRock Napa Valley also presents its highly entertaining Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage. a mashup of cooking demonstrations with chefs and musicians.

BottleRock Napa Valley will follow all local and state COVID-19 health and safety guidelines in place at the time of the festival and will communicate all requirements to ticket holders before the festival.

Visit www.bottlerocknapavalley.com for more information.