'The Greatest Wagner Concert Ever" at the Empress Theatre

The Empress Theatre presents "The Greatest Wagner Concert Ever!" featuring featuring dramatic soprano Othalie Graham on Jan. 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Napa resident Thomas Conlin will conduct the The Vallejo Festival Orchestra for the performance, which will include excerpts from Richard Wagner's works, including "Tannhaeuser," "Tristan und Isolde," "Die Walkuere," "Lohengrin," "The Flying Dutchman" and "Die Meistersinger von Nuremberg."

Graham, a Canadian American soprano, is the daughter of a Jamaican couple who immigrated to Toronto, Canada. Born and educated in Toronto, Graham showed her musical talent early: In the 5th or 6th grade her teacher would not let Graham sing with the other children because her voice overpowered them. The teacher advised Graham's parents to consider getting her private lessons to become a professional singer.

When Graham attended a Leontyne Price concert, both Price's performance and her racial background influenced her choice of opera as a career. She was accepted at the prestigious Academy of Vocal Arts (AVA) in Philadelphia when she lost her father to cancer, and considered taking a more practical path and studying biology to be able to support her mother. One of Graham's vocal mentors told her, however, that she could do more for her widowed mother by starting a career in opera.

Today, she lives in Philadelphia and consistently receives international critical acclaim. She is widely known for her commitment to Wagnerian repertoire. The Boston Globe noted that Graham’s “timbre and power were thrilling – with a steely ring from top to bottom.”

Graham said today she is delighted when she sees children at her concerts. “I'm honored that future generations might become inspired by my singing just as I was when I viewed Ms. Leontyne Price's performance.”

Conductor Thomas Conlin has led symphonic and operatic performances on five continents. His recording of American composer George Crumb’s orchestral masterpiece, "Star-Child," with the Warsaw Philharmonic Orchestra, Chorus and soloists won a Grammy, and his recordings of the piano concertos of Brazilian composer Camargo Guarnieri have been highly praised in American and international publications.

The Vallejo Festival Orchestra debuted in 2020 at the Vallejo Center for the Arts’ presentation at the Empress Theatre of "Three Tenors! – the Next Generation," which Conlin also conducted.

Conlin has called Vallejo’s historic art-deco Empress Theatre “perhaps the best venue in Northern California for classical music.”

Richard Wagner portrayed the power of love in majestic vocal and instrumental music that remains as relevant and awe-inspiring now as it was in the composer’s time. Long before "Stars Wars" or "Lord of the Rings" lit up the cinema, Wagner envisioned grand dramatic spectacles – part fairy tale, part allegory – told through his music.

Wagner’s intent was to create a new kind of dramatic work, in which music, poetry, drama, acting, scenery and spectacle could be combined in a meaningful and expressive whole, and which was to be called not “opera” but “music-drama.”

The music and story should not only be conceived together, Wagner felt, but should be so harmoniously blended as to be almost indispensable to each other. But Wagner's theatrical innovations were matched – perhaps even surpassed – by his skill as an orchestrator.

His grand conception demanded a symphonic approach rather than a traditional operatic one, and with it a greatly enlarged orchestra. His demands for the singers are no less innovative. He makes the most extraordinary demands on the voice, which he appears to regard simply as an instrument, capable of overcoming any difficulty whatsoever.

“Wagner, perhaps more than any other composer, can be counted on to deliver the ‘goosebump’ factor,” Conlin said. “This will be an evening you won’t soon forget.”

Tickets are $52-$98 for reserved seating only www.ticketfairy.com/event/the-greatest-wagner-concert-ever-15jan2022. For more information, visit www.EmpressTheatre.org or call 707-552-2400. Empress Theatre is at 330 Virginia Street, Vallejo.

More information on Othalie Graham can be found on her website, www.othaliegrahamsoprano.com/ and her performance of Wagner's “Götterdämmerung Brünnhilde” can be viewed at www.youtube.com/watch?v=FhBgorjMjfA.