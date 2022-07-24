The return of Napa Porchfest

The 10th annual Napa Porchfest on July 31 marks not only a significant anniversary, but also its return from a two-year pandemic shutdown.

This free local live music crawl and community favorite, organized by locals for locals, will be set within the backdrop of Old Town Napa's historic architecture, where more than 100 local musicians will perform a cross-section of music styles on a variety of porches and yards.

Musicians will be returning to Old Town porches for the first time since the COVID-19 emergency caused organizers to turn the 2020 Porchfest into a streaming video event, and after the festival remained on hiatus last year.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

From 12:30 to 5 p.m., the Napa neighborhoods bounded by Jefferson, Third, Fourth, Coombs and Pine streets will be the music scene in town.

“Music is the universal language,” said Ernie Schlobohm, a member of the Porchfest Committee and president of Napa County Landmarks, which partners with the grassroots organization. “Porchfest is an enjoyable afternoon of live performances by local soloists and bands offering a variety of genres — blues, jazz, R&B, rock 'n roll, country, soul, folk, acoustic and dance — all as a free, no-charge event.”

“Especially during these times of rapidly rising live entertainment costs, Porchfest is an incredible deal and opportunity to listen to some great local talent,” he added.

Food trucks will be located around Fuller Park, and the main Porchfest T-shirt and merchandise sales station also will be in the park.

Vehicle closures on the boundary of the Porchfest area will begin at about 11 a.m., and streets will gradually reopen between 5:15 and 6 p.m. Spectators are asked not take alcoholic beverages into the festival area or bring dogs to the event.

Mark Lucas, Porchfest bicycle patrol coordinator and a former committee director, said, “The first year we held Porchfest in Old Town and Fuller Park, I was so overwhelmed by how many people were in the park and that they were all so happy and having a great time.

“When I was growing up in Napa, my mom would take us to Fuller Park. In the '60s, it was a busy place, but nothing like Porchfest."

Porchfest rocks Napa Napa porches were transformed into bandstands Sunday afternoon for the first-ever Napa Porchfest.

Founded in 2011, Porchfest by 2019 had become a popular local event drawing between 10,000 and 12,000 spectators, far more than at the inaugural festival.

Jamie Cherry, the current Porchfest committee chairman, said, “I was thinking about how the event grew, and why ... it was nothing we did, it was purely organic. More and more people wanted to be involved in something that was truly for locals by locals. The committee simply continued to work more closely with the city, and others, to make it happen.”

As with many successful events, Porchfest had its humble beginnings and visionaries as well growing pains.

The seed for the idea was planted by Louisa Hufstader, a former reporter for the Napa Valley Register. In a Patch.com article about the Porchfest in Ithaca, New York, she posed the question: "Why not in Napa?”

Thea Witsil, former owner of Wildcat Vintage Clothing, took the bait and posted on social media that Napa should have a Porchfest of its own. Then-Councilmember Juliana Inman, who was also a Landmarks board member, answered Witsil’s post with an affirmative reply. A couple of weeks later, Inman, Hufstader and Witsil met at the Napa County Landmarks office.

Napa Porchfest a neighborhood party for all ages, and musical tastes Napa’s Porchfest began eight summers ago as a way for performers to share their music freely in one of the city’s most historic neighborhoods.…

“Louisa was the seed planter," recalled Lucas. "Thea was the mastermind and Juliana was the heavy lifter. Thea realized the need to lift up local musicians by giving them a great venue to showcase their talent.”

For both Cherry and Lucas, their involvement began that first year in 2011, when the event featured just 25 bands on 10 porches located in the First Street neighborhood area.

“The day of the first Porchfest event, I had forgotten about it until I heard live music around 1 p.m.," said Cherry, co-owner of The Inn on First, a Napa bed-and-breakfast. "At first I thought it was an illegal wedding. Then I remembered, ‘Oh my gosh, its that Porchfest event!’ I went out and enjoyed the music and the after-party. I was so jazzed. I wanted to help, to be a part of Porchfest.”

“Napa Porchfest was the first west of the Mississippi with just a handful around the country," Cherry added. "But none were as big as ours.”

At the 2011 event, he perceived a potential future issue for Porchfest — safety, in particular pedestrian and vehicle interactions.

A virtual Porchfest: Musicians perform online on day of canceled Napa festival A slate of musicians kept the spirit of the Napa Porchfest alive with livestreamed performances on Sunday.

As Porchfest grew, so did this potential safety issue, until the city and Napa Porchfest decided that the best solution was to confine the event to one area of town and use barricades to close off streets. That was when Porchfest moved to Fuller Park and the Old Town district. The move, Cherry said, "was magical.”

Along with safety, another concern arose, liability. “Julie came to me and asked if (Napa County Landmarks) would cover Porchfest with our insurance policy, which we did and still do,” recalled Schlobohm.

To further improve safety, Lucas established the Porchfest Bike Patrol early on. An avid cyclist, he had plenty of contacts and potential volunteers for the patrol.

“We’d ride around the event areas to keep the crowd off of the streets, escort residents in their vehicles to and from their property, fill in at the street closure barricades if (they were) unmanned,” said Lucas. “We help keep Porchfest a positive experience.”

Lucas also looked back at some of the sights and scenes he experienced while patrolling Porchfest. “I remember hearing this one woman performing a French song," he said. "It really pulled at my heartstrings.”

“Part of my responsibilities was to train the volunteers as to the event rules," he said. "However, due to one encounter, I realized it doesn’t have to be a hard-and-fast adherence to those rules because it’ll still be OK.

"I was patrolling Franklin Street and saw a Harley parked with a woman on the back of it. I tapped her on the shoulder and told her the motorcycle had to be moved. She said she couldn’t move it and that the rider was elsewhere checking out a band. She also reassured me, ‘It’ll be just fine!’ I realized at that moment she was right and I didn’t have to be so rigid.

“By the way, she was Lynne Champlin and the rider was her husband Phil Champlin, a retired Napa County judge.”

As the event was evolving, so was the committee with others joining its ranks, including Micah Malan, Amy Linn and Blake Walker. The original three founders stepped down in 2017.

Cherry assumed the committee chair role while Schlobohm joined the committee in Inman’s stead, increasing Napa County Landmarks' presence within the committee and the festival.

In this post-pandemic era, some aspects of Porchfest have become even more challenging. “We now have to assume the entire safety requirements, such as hiring security or police officers," Schlobohm explained. "As a result, our expenses have nearly doubled to about $40,000.

“Financially, we could handle a year in the red, but that’s about all,” Cherry added. “We have been receiving donations of $100 to 200 on a daily basis but some of our larger donors have yet to make a commitment.”

With the close of the 2022 Porchfest, Cherry’s tenure as the event’s chair will end. Schlobohm will be stepping into Cherry’s role. Cherry and his husband, Jim Gunther, will be leaving Napa to embark on a new chapter in their lives.

“Working on Porchfest has been a labor of love and I feel fortunate to have had any part in it at all,” Cherry said. “I would like to thank everyone who had made Napa Porchfest the success it is today, including not only the musicians, attendees, volunteers, committee members and property owners, but especially those who live in the Porchfest zone and are so gracious about it!”

Lucas added one of his own special recollections about Porchfest: “A friend of mine was playing in one of the Porchfest bands when none other than Hollywood celebrity Bill Murray walks up and joins them. Murray played a few numbers with them before sitting down with the crowd.”

“I was told Murray was here for a wedding or something like that, when he heard about our Porchfest and decided to make a surprise appearance,” Lucas said.

For more information about the 2022 Napa Porchfest's performer lineup and porch locations as well as opportunities to volunteer and sponsor the event, visit napaporchfest.org.

Register reporter Howard Yune contributed to this report.