The sound of (live) Music in the Vineyards: MITV begins next week

One returning artist is Kari Jane Docter, a native of Minneapolis and a cellist with the famed Metropolitan Orchestra in New York who will be performing for the first week of the festival. After COVD-19 hit, MET Orchestra musicians were furloughed without pay for nearly an entire year.

“We really felt abandoned by our company, and disappointed that our country chose not to prioritize music, art, and culture as they managed to do throughout Europe,” said Docter.

“Yet in that same breath, I can say we had a tremendous outpouring of support from colleagues and music lovers from around the world. Because of them, we picked ourselves up and made necessary and creative shifts to virtual formats in order to stay relevant and keep going.”

Docter will be performing and at Charles Krug, Frog’s Leap Winery and a special Esterhazy Society benefit concert at Sang-Froid Vineyard. She will be performing the Rebecca Clarke Piano Trio, which she describes as a very romantic piece and a lot of fun.