The sound of (live) Music in the Vineyards: MITV begins next week

Starting next week, the sounds of chamber music will fill barrel rooms and wine caves in the Napa Valley once again, as Music in the Vineyards (MITV) presents its 27th annual music festival Aug. 4 to 22.
After presenting virtual performances for more than a year, the festival celebrates a return to live music and is eager to welcome back patrons at a reduced capacity for indoor and outdoor chamber music concerts featuring award-winning artists from around the world.
The festival will kick-off on Wednesday, Aug. 4 at Domaine Carneros where the Miró Quartet will open with the lush music of pioneering African American composer George Walker.
The festival continues with three weeks of concerts taking place on Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at winery venues. It culminates on Sunday, Aug. 22 at Inglenook, featuring the world premiere of a piano quartet by Bay-Area composer Raja Orr, commissioned by two MITV patrons.
The closing night grand finale will be a Brahms piano quartet with a gypsy-inflected finale, and a celebratory dinner with musicians following the concert.
“Daria and I are so happy that the 2021 festival returns to a semblance of normal again," said Michael Adams, co-artistic director, who serves as the concert emcee, providing witty, insightful, and historical program notes on each piece. "We miss our audience, and we miss our musicians, who are eager to get back to work at the business of performing.”
He added, “To celebrate our return to live concerts, we've programmed some audience favorites, such as Schubert's Trout quintet, Vivaldi's Four Seasons, Dvořák's American quartet, as well as beloved piano quintets by Schumann and Dvořák.”
For those who are unable to attend in-person concerts, four of this year’s Music in the Vineyards concerts will be filmed live during the festival and will be available for online viewing for two weeks.
Virtual concert access will be hosted through Our Concerts Live, and will cost $15 per concert or $50 for a concert pass to view all four. The online concerts featured will be Charles Krug on Aug. 8; Chimney Rock Winery on Aug. 11; Silverado Vineyards (Aug. 13), and Inglenook (Aug 22).
“This season, we've placed a special emphasis on composers who have been overlooked due to their gender, race, or both,” said co-artistic director and violinist Daria Tedeschi Adams. “This is a long overdue reckoning in the classical music world, and we hope to do our part by presenting some remarkable composers, such as Rebecca Clarke, Amy Beach, Joseph Bologne, George Walker, Anna Clyne and Jessie Montgomery, to name a few.”
Known for its twilight concerts in atmospheric wine country venues and its high caliber of performances, Music in the Vineyards is eager to welcome back artists for week-long residencies during the festival.
One returning artist is Kari Jane Docter, a native of Minneapolis and a cellist with the famed Metropolitan Orchestra in New York who will be performing for the first week of the festival. After COVD-19 hit, MET Orchestra musicians were furloughed without pay for nearly an entire year.
“We really felt abandoned by our company, and disappointed that our country chose not to prioritize music, art, and culture as they managed to do throughout Europe,” said Docter.
“Yet in that same breath, I can say we had a tremendous outpouring of support from colleagues and music lovers from around the world. Because of them, we picked ourselves up and made necessary and creative shifts to virtual formats in order to stay relevant and keep going.”
Docter will be performing and at Charles Krug, Frog’s Leap Winery and a special Esterhazy Society benefit concert at Sang-Froid Vineyard. She will be performing the Rebecca Clarke Piano Trio, which she describes as a very romantic piece and a lot of fun.
“I am really looking forward to playing live music again, particularly chamber music,” said Docter. “To me, that is the pinnacle - to play music in the way it was meant to be played, in a small room and with people who are knowledgeable in what they are listening to, and if they aren’t, at least they are sitting up close and having an experience that you can’t have when you’re in a large orchestra setting.”
She added, “The festival atmosphere in the Napa Valley is marvelous, and Michael and Daria offer a very open and nurturing environment for musicians. They bring the perfect balance of professionalism and fun. Now that I know this is actually happening – that I get to perform music again after all this time – it gives me goosebumps. Playing music doesn’t just make us musicians feel good, it is something we do because we want to make a connection with our audience. Music is something that has to be shared.”
Visit www.musicinthevineyards.org for full festival details, programming, and ticket availability, including online concert access. Proof of full COVID vaccination will be required for all musicians, staff, and in-person concert attendees. All health & safety guidelines are outlined on the festival’s website. For more information, call (707) 258-5559 or e-mail info@musicinthevineyards.org.