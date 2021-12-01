The Sound of Music in the Valley: Napa High's Holiday Concert returns

Here's some joyful news for the holidays: After Covid cancelled last year's Holiday Concert by the Napa High School choirs, the always popular community event will return this year on Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. at the District Auditorium.

Duncan Cooper, the vocal music program director, said the show of holiday music will include performances by the Treble Choir, Bass Choir, Advanced Treble Choir, Chamber Choir, the Musical Theater group, and the Vocal Music Workshop, "and of course, the 'Hallelujah Chorus."

It's a Napa traditional that returning alumni join the current students for the concert finale, a rousing chorus of Handel's music.

Tickets are $9 and selling fast. Reserve a seat at napachoir.org. The District Auditorium is at 2425 Jefferson St., Napa.

Concerts at PUC

Pacific Union College cheerfully invites the community to celebrate the holidays with live, in-person Christmas concerts, all with free admission.

The first is on Sunday, Dec. 5, at 4 p.m., in Paulin Recital Hall on the campus of Pacific Union College. PUC Wind Ensemble, directed by Asher Raboy, artist-in-residence and chairman of the department of music, will present “Kings & Angels Dancing: A Christmas Festival.”

“Christmas on the Hill Candlelight Concert,” will be performed twice on Friday, Dec. 10, at 8 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 11, at 4 p.m., both in the Pacific Union College Church. The PUC Orchestra, directed by Dr. Rachelle Berthelsen Davis, and PUC Chorale and Vox Pro Musica, directed by Ted von Pohle and the Bay Area choral ensemble Bel Canto, directed by Ted von Pohle, will perform.

These events are free and open to the public. As per state and campus mandates, masks are required to be worn for the duration of each event.

Opera comes to Yountville

Yountville Community Church hosts 'A Christmas Story in Song’ on Friday, Dec. 3, from 7:30-8:30 p.m. at the Historic Theater. behind Yountville Community Church, at 6621 Yount St. The show is a mixture of sing-along songs, carols, story narration, and gospel music. featuring performances from coloratura soprano Jamie Bonetto, along with California Opera tenor Brad Perry, gospel singers Lori Johnson, Kandeh Jones and Nora Behrens, with dancer and choreographer Pamela Lorenzo.

Tickets are free at yountvillechurch.org or call 707-944 2179.

'A Napa Valley Christmas Carol'

Lucky Penny opens its world premiere of a locally grown musical on Friday, Dec. 3 at the Community Arts Center. Barry Martin and composer and lyricist Rob Broadhurst have collaborated to create a Napa Valley version of Charles Dicken's "Christmas Carol"

The show runs through Dec. 19. Tickets are available at www.luckypennynapa.com or by calling 707-266-6305. Email info@luckypennynapa.com for more information. The Lucky Penny Community Arts Center is at 1758 Industrial Way in Napa.

The valley's new chamber orchestra

The new orchestra composed of 21 local string musicians, makes its debut with a Winter Chamber Music Concert on Sunday, Dec. 12, at 1:30 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church in St. Helena. Admission is free.

The concert will include Grieg’s Holberg Suite, Mozart’s Eine Kleine Nachtmusik, The Corelli Christmas Concerto, Vivaldi’s Concerto Grosso, and the Holst’s St. Paul Suite.

Call 707-965-6201 or email music@puc.edu with any questions.

Napa Valley Jazz Society returns with the Mike Greensill Quintet

Napa Valley Jazz Society resumes its jazz series with Mike Greensill and his Quintet on Thursday, Jan. 13, at 5 p.m. at Blue Note in Napa.

Pianist Greensill has chosen two Bay Area saxmen, Charlie McCarthy and Joe Cohen, along with two of his favorite rhythm section cohorts, Ruth Davies on bass and Mark Lee on drums.

Charlie McCarthy has played and recorded with many jazz greats including Ella Fitzgerald, Joe Henderson, Sarah Vaughan, George Shearing, and Lena Horne.

Joe Cohen performs locally and abroad, works as a studio musician and teaches privately. In addition to playing the alto, tenor, and baritone saxophones, he plays piano, flute, and clarinet.

Make reservations and buy tickets at www.nvjs.org or by calling 707-224-JAZZ (5299). Prices are $30 for NVJS members and $50 for non-members. Doors open at 4 p.m.

Blue Note is at 1030 Main St., Napa.