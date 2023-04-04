Tickets go on sale Thursday, April 6, at 9 a.m. for the upcoming Blue Note Jazz Festival taking place July 28-30 at Silverado Resort in Napa.
The artist-in-residence is Robert Glasper with special guests De La Soul, Bilal, Lalah Hathaway and surprise guests.
Comedian Dave Chappelle will return as host, a role he played in the inaugural festival last years. Other headliners are Mary J. Blige, Nas and Chance The Rapper
Artists include Nxworries (Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge), Ari Lennox, Cordae, Gary Clark Jr., Parliament Funkadelic featuring George Clinton, Rakim & DJ Jazzy Jeff, Talib Kweli & Madlib, PJ Morton, Smino, Meshell Ndegeocello, Big Freedia , Digable Planets, BJ The Chicago Kid, Madlib (DJ Setss, Domi & JD Beck, Soulive, The Soul Rebels featuring Keyon Harrold, Rapsody, Terrace Martin, Cory Henry, Nicholas Payton, Mononeon, Taylor McFerrin & Marcus Gilmore with special guest Bobby McFerrin, Yussef Daves, Adam Blackstone, Ghost-Note, Derrick Hodge, J. Period, Kenneth Whalum, Weedie Braimah and Frédéric Yonnet.
Afterparties will be held at 11 p.m. each night with DJs.
Three-day general admission tickets start at $550 plus fees. The three-day VIP pass starts at $1,499. Afterparties are $225.
Pre-sale ends April 6 at 10 p.m. Passes go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 7 at 9 a.m.
Get details and buy tickets at www.bluenotejazz.com with code NAPA23.
Photos: Remembering Jeff Beck, 1944-2023
Jeff Beck, the rock guitarist often regarded among the greatest of all-time, has died, according to a statement posted to his official social media accounts. He was 78.
"On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck's passing," the statement said. "After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss."
His representative, Melissa Dragich, confirmed the news to CNN via email.
Beck rose to fame in the '60s when he replaced Eric Clapton in the Yardbirds. He left a year later to start his own group The Jeff Beck Group, featuring Rod Stewart and Ron Wood.
He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1992 as part of the Yardbirds and inducted again in 2009 as a solo artist.
An eight-time Grammy winner, Beck earned his first career Grammy in 1985 for best rock instrumental performance for "Escape." He went on to win five more times in that category.
Last year, Beck toured with Johnny Depp, after the pair recorded a cover album together titled "18."
In reaction to his death, KISS bassist and co-frontman Gene Simmons said it was "heart breaking."
"No one played guitar like Jeff," Simmons wrote on Twitter. "Please get a hold of the first two Jeff Beck Group albums and behold greatness. RIP."
