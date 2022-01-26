Weekend Youth at JaM Cellars Ballroom

Napa-based alternative rock outfit Weekend Youth will be performing their first concert since 2019 at the JaM Cellars Ballroom in the Napa Valley Opera House on Saturday, Jan. 29. They will be supported by several other Bay Area acts including The Y Axes (based out of San Francisco), The Trims (from San Jose), and Alec Ferris (currently based out of Los Angeles, originally from Napa).

This concert has been in the works since the end of 2019, originally scheduled for March 13, 2020. The event has been rescheduled multiple times over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. Weekend Youth’s drummer, Mikey Rhinehart, is optimistic that the show will finally happen this Saturday and is excited by the prospect of performing live again.

“We’re hoping that the Omicron numbers stay low so that we can have a fun and successful show,” says Rhinehart. “We released our first EP (titled “Vacation”) in March of 2020 and this performance was originally supposed to be our EP release show. It’s been scheduled for four different dates so we’re really hoping that this one sticks.”

Weekend Youth was founded in 2019 and performed two significant Napa shows that year, one at BottleRock Napa Valley (under the name Forgotten Dreamers) in May and the other at Blue Note Napa in October, which sold out.

Since then the band has released two EP’s as well as five singles, the most recent being “Superman” released in 2021. Every single they have released has been played on the Bay Area’s ALT 105.3 radio and DJ Dallas Osborn has described Weekend Youth as “One of our favorite new local bands.”

The band’s singer, Serf Barto, has likened their sound to other bands including Imagine Dragons and OneRepublic. Barto says that he is eager to return to the stage and share their new music with local fans. “I went to a concert in September and saw our friends in the band Fellow Vessel perform. Their singer, Robin, called me up on stage to perform one song with them and it just felt incredible. I can’t wait to feel that way again.”

As excited as they are about performing on stage again, both Barto and Rhinehart are equally as excited to share the stage with the other acts on the bill. “We love them all, they’re all bands we’re familiar with and have played with before,” says Barto. “The Y Axes in particular are one of the coolest bands in San Francisco. I’ve always admired their hustle and they have a really unique sound.”

Rhinehart adds, “We would like to thank all of our fans for their continued support, and for listening on Spotify. We’re looking forward to seeing everyone, and we hope everyone is well and stays safe!”

Weekend Youth performs at JaM Cellars Ballroom on January 29th. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the music starts at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $18 and are available online at jamcellarsballroom.com or at the box office at Blue Note Napa. JaM Cellars Ballroom is located on the top floor of the Napa Valley Opera House at 1030 Main St., Napa. Masks are required to be worn indoors and proof of vaccination against COVID-19 is required for entry.