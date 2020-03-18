Musicians go online: Mike Greensill and Kellie Fuller host a virtual musical cocktail party, others concerts follow

While well-known musicians have begun to turn to internet platforms like Twitch and Patreon, Fuller decided that live-streaming a show over their Facebook pages would be the most accessible for a community in need of coming together, but keeping a socially responsible distance.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

People will not only be able to watch in real time, but can carry on a dialogue through chatting. “They can make comments and request songs,” she said. “It will be like a regular in person show, where sometimes someone in the audience says something funny and we all laugh.”

In addition, she said, there will be a way to make a donation to support musicians out of work, although it’s not necessary.

The show starts at 5 p.m. on both Greensill’s and Fuller’s Facebook pages.

“I am thinking of the community,” said Fuller, who is spreading the word about other concerts as well.

— “One-man band,” Forest Bailey has had all of his concerts cancelled and will be hosting a live concert on his Instagram page @Forestbaileymusic on Friday, March 20, at 6:30 p.m.

“My music is well suited for fans of Michael Hedges, Joni Mitchell and James Taylor,” Bailey said. His epk is forestbaileymusic.com/epk.