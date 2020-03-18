Musicians go online: Mike Greensill and Kellie Fuller host a virtual musical cocktail party, others concerts follow

If ever there was a woman in Napa Valley who can make lemonade from lemons, it’s popular local vocalist Kellie Fuller.
Last Wednesday, March 11, we wrapped up our Arts section as usual, for print on Thursday. By Friday, nearly every event we’d posted on the Register’s website on Thursday had been cancelled, and by Monday, the rest were gone: high school musicals, plays, concerts, gala fundraisers and festivals were all gone, shut down by the coronavirus epidemic.
The prospect of a bleak outlook on the entertainment front (not to mention a blank entertainment section), Fuller decided to create an online show with Mike Greensill, the nationally known jazz pianist who lives in Napa Valley. The two have performed together in the past at Blue Note Napa and Silo’s. On Thursday, March 18, at 5 p.m., they’ll perform in Greensill’s living room — and stream the show live over their Facebook pages.
Fuller said that the shutdown on live entertainment has hit her musician friends hard, from those who regularly perform at hotels and restaurants in the Napa Valley to those who had scheduled shows at Blue Note and other venues.
“Every time I do a show, I hire musicians,” she said. “This is their livelihood, and all of a sudden it’s gone. I know some people whose shows have been cancelled through the summer.”
While well-known musicians have begun to turn to internet platforms like Twitch and Patreon, Fuller decided that live-streaming a show over their Facebook pages would be the most accessible for a community in need of coming together, but keeping a socially responsible distance.
You have free articles remaining.
People will not only be able to watch in real time, but can carry on a dialogue through chatting. “They can make comments and request songs,” she said. “It will be like a regular in person show, where sometimes someone in the audience says something funny and we all laugh.”
In addition, she said, there will be a way to make a donation to support musicians out of work, although it’s not necessary.
The show starts at 5 p.m. on both Greensill’s and Fuller’s Facebook pages.
“I am thinking of the community,” said Fuller, who is spreading the word about other concerts as well.
— “One-man band,” Forest Bailey has had all of his concerts cancelled and will be hosting a live concert on his Instagram page @Forestbaileymusic on Friday, March 20, at 6:30 p.m.
“My music is well suited for fans of Michael Hedges, Joni Mitchell and James Taylor,” Bailey said. His epk is forestbaileymusic.com/epk.
— Shelby Ann, a singer songwriter from Napa, will be live streaming on Wednesday, March 25 at 7 p.m. Links to her Facebook and Instagram are on her websiet, shelbyannmusic.com or visit Facebook.com/Shelbyann and Instagram.com/ShelbyAnnMusic.
— Broadway: The Actors Fund is starting a daily streaming series, “Stars in the House,” on YouTube. Featuring Broadway stars, shows are being produced daily at 2 and 8 p.m.