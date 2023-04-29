“Torn lilacs” is a story I have lived with my entire life, a story that had to be told. It’s the true story of my parents love and survival during the dark days World War II, so when the invitation to speak about “Torn Lilacs” at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory arrived, it felt ecstatic.

Like, “a magnetic approach to a confined thermal nuclear reaction." You know: Fusion! A few days earlier, “60 Minutes,” featured a story on the lab’s historic breakthrough solving the age-old secret of fusion, which they mastered on Dec. 5, 2022 — for a fraction of a second.

I was thrilled by the prospect of sharing my family’s amazing World War II story of love, defiance and hope with some of the brightest stars in the galaxy, the brilliant scientists entrusted by our society to create a livable future for all Americans, and the world.

Established in 1952, in response to the Soviet Union’s detonation of an atomic bomb, the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, which grew out of UC Berkeley's Radiation Lab, was constructed on the site of a former naval air station used during World War II. Today, the facility is widely recognized as “the smartest one square mile on Earth.”

Sophisticated security fencing protects the numerous buildings contained in that amazing mile, each dedicated to a branch of cutting-edge scientific research: lasers, nuclear, fusion, computing, robotics and AI.

I met my contacts, Melissa and Kelly, at the main badging gate precisely at 11 a.m. Both are young, energetic and cheerful. Kelly casually leaned in, and confided she had listened to the entire audio version of “Torn Lilacs,” and still wanted to meet me.

Having submitted security information weeks ago, I signed a few papers and was promptly badged. A note reminding visitors that: “You must wear the badge conspicuously at all times while you are at LLNL. The photo side of the badge must be visible and that should be worn between your neck and your wrist; you should not attach it to your belt.”

Now official, Melissa whisked me away in a company van pointing out various buildings along our way to the auditorium. She said, “that huge building you see over there on your left houses a super computer, fastest in the world.” That got me thinking, but the process was interrupted by our arrival at the smartly appointed theatre, where a cluster of people gathered at the entrance to welcome me.

In the lobby I was asked to sit at a table, where 100 books in boxes were set before me along with a plastic envelope full of marking pens. Two people prepared the books for my signature, like a mini assembly line. Each attendee would receive a signed copy of “Torn Lilacs” and those unable to attend could watch a closed-circuit video at their leisure.

While autographing the books, I recalled practicing my signature as a teenager - a flared artistic creation, pretending to be John Hancock or Pablo Picasso. Never did I realize it would come in handy one day for something I only dreamed would come true. By the last few copies, my signature actually started looking like a Picasso.

I was introduced to a well-dressed technician - all smiles and business - who had a lapel mic, which the tech checked for sound quality, I took a moment to look around and fully absorb the moment. People began taking their seats and it struck me that geniuses look and act like any ordinary people. The tech asked, “Are you a roamer or a parker, behind the podium?” Before I could answer, he said, “You have two mics over there, but I’m putting this gizmo in your pocket. I know a ‘roamer’ when I see one.”

A giant screen on stage featured large images of my name, an image of the book and a tasteful collage of surviving family photos. I was briefly seized by an overwhelming sense of gratitude and humility. This once 4-year-old immigrant boy would be standing on the same stage from which presidents, including John F. Kennedy and Edward Teller, the lab’s first director, spoke.

Soon, I shared my parents' story of survival and hope during the darkest hours of the Second World War- an epic tale of loss, unimaginable freight, betrayals and challenges… a love story.

The solemnity of the season, a time of rebirth and growth, was sanctified by the confluence of historic events - observance of Pesach and Easter, the Shoah and more, but most important for me is the 81st anniversary of my parent’s marriage, on April 20 in Dzumbul, Kazakhstan.

It was a thoughtful presentation, giving meaning, and purpose, honor, to the outrageous and unnecessary suffering of my parents and my people- a story that must be told, especially now with rising antisemitism and holocaust, denial, and learned from, as six million will never be known, lest we forget.

A brief photo session with lab personnel preceded a catered luncheon with about 20 members of the Shalom Jewish club, responsible for nominating and promoting “Torn Lilacs” as their book of the year selection.

I asked a young man not even 30 with a terrific head of hair what he does there? He totally lost me after using, “physics, nuclear and quantum” in the same sentence. We discussed sandwiches.

Precisely at 2 p.m., as agreed, I was driven back to my car and seen off at the main gate all smiles, arms waving. It was a meaningful spring day in one of California’s endless blessed valleys, always a new day, an opportunity to learn the repetitions of horrific events, cognizant of the fact that our future is guided by our past.