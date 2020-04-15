Napa arts educators recognize student excellence

Theater Arts: Joe DeNatale: A Napa High freshman, DeNatale was nominated by Taylor Bartolucci for his work with Lucky Penny Productions. Bartolucci says DeNatale is “not only incredibly talented in the performing arts as a singer, actor and dancer, but he is also motivated, collaborative and full of positive energy.” DeNatale shined on stage and off during the recent production of “Xanadu Jr.,” Bartolucci says. “As the lead of the production, he set an incredible example for all cast members by being helpful, inclusive and kind.”

Music/Choir & Band: Jasmin Cruz: An American Canyon High senior, Cruz has been section leader in the ACHS Choir for three years, served as a student accompanist and is a member of the Chamber Choir and of the Girls Quartet. She’s also an accomplished percussionist, keyboard player and cellist, marching in the band, playing in the jazz band, the school orchestra, and Napa Valley Youth Symphony. Her teacher, Jamie Butler, says, “She has accomplished much as a student, but what is going to help her excel in her bright future is her humble spirit. In my 19 years of teaching experience, I have never run across a student so prepared to become a music educator and inspire the next generation of students to love music.”

— Middle and elementary level