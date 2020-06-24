Napa County's Class of 2020: Stars in the Arts — Napa High School

While Kammerer excelled in all of her classes, it was AP Art History that she said really ignited her passion to the extent that that is what she has declared as her major when she starts at UC Berkeley this fall. And after discussing perfunctorily her list of achievements. Opinions are important in the art world, and Kammerer definitely has hers.

What does she think is the difference between entertainment and art in film? She said that what separates the two is the viewer. “It’s the motivation they’re watching it for. I know that a lot of action movies get an audience because people want to see explosions and all this crazy stuff, but when it is done, they’re not as fulfilled as they could be if they watched something where every individual shot looks like a painting. While there might not be a strong narrative sense, there is a sense of substance.”

She compared a song overplayed on the radio with a piece of choir music in another language she had heard for the first time. “It comes down to that sense of excess, having too much of something that can be viewed through that lens of art or pure beauty rather than just action.”