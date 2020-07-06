Napa County's Class of 2020: Stars in the Arts, Napa's High School's Marching Band

This experience has given him empathy toward his teachers, whom, he now realizes, have pretty demanding jobs.

McMichael was also in jazz band, where he played trombone. He enjoyed the wider variety of music than what the marching band played. Favorites included the “Blues Brothers Review” and a standard of the high school jazz band repertoire, “Blues for Thara.” But they explored other genres like bossa nova, latin jazz, rock and funk. He enjoyed perfecting a song, then taking it to a festival and getting graded by a judge in the competition.

Outside of band, McMichael took 7 AP classes and finished with a 4.08 GPA. His favorite by far was AP Physics. This class changed his perception of the world. “In the most miniscule things, I’ll see the forces that are acting upon it,” he said.

What he has learned in high school comes together at his evening job as a busser at the restaurant Il Posto. As the low man on the totem pole, he has to take instruction from the manager. At the same time, he thinks about the actual physics involved when he clears the plates from a table or contemplates what the dishwasher does with them.