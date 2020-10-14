Napa Movies Night begins

Who remembers drive-in movies?

I do. One time, in particular, stands out, when my dad took my two sisters and me to the KVON drive-in, which used to be just south of Napa.

I don't remember what movie it was, only that, just after the movie began, my youngest sister, Carrie, announced she was carsick. No amount of telling her not to be a dumbhead — she couldn't be carsick because the car wasn't moving — would change her mind. She wanted to go home. Of course, my sister, Laura, and I didn't want to leave until the movie was finished. I believe this falls under the category of joys of parenthood.

My dad hit on a solution, however, because my older sister, Susan, and her boyfriend were at the same movie. He deposited Laura and me with them and took Carrie home. We finished the movie sitting in the backseat of Floyd's cool convertible, while he and my sister sat primly in the front. Floyd bought us popcorn, too. Although I expect Susan decided she had too many sisters, everyone else was happy, especially my dad, who was not particularly fond of Floyd.

If you ever thought it was too bad that your own kids never got to experience this kind of entertainment, the pandemic is inspiring its return.