Napa Movies Night begins

Who remembers drive-in movies?
I do. One time, in particular, stands out, when my dad took my two sisters and me to the KVON drive-in, which used to be just south of Napa.
I don't remember what movie it was, only that, just after the movie began, my youngest sister, Carrie, announced she was carsick. No amount of telling her not to be a dumbhead — she couldn't be carsick because the car wasn't moving — would change her mind. She wanted to go home. Of course, my sister, Laura, and I didn't want to leave until the movie was finished. I believe this falls under the category of joys of parenthood.
My dad hit on a solution, however, because my older sister, Susan, and her boyfriend were at the same movie. He deposited Laura and me with them and took Carrie home. We finished the movie sitting in the backseat of Floyd's cool convertible, while he and my sister sat primly in the front. Floyd bought us popcorn, too. Although I expect Susan decided she had too many sisters, everyone else was happy, especially my dad, who was not particularly fond of Floyd.
If you ever thought it was too bad that your own kids never got to experience this kind of entertainment, the pandemic is inspiring its return.
Beginning this weekend, Team Morales is "bringing back family fun of the drive-in movie theater."
Through December, they will present Napa Movie Nights at the Napa Valley Expo. The movies will be projected movies on a 40-foot by 20-foot inflatable screen.
Movies will be shown every Thursday through Sunday, at 8 p.m., with gates opening at 6:45 p.m. The opening weekend kicks off on Friday, Oct. 16 with "Despicable Me." Saturday's film is "Jurassic Park," and on Sunday, they will show "Grease." The cost is $40 per vehicle. Face coverings and social distancing are required outside of your vehicle.
Continuing the series, Thursday night movies will be favorites from the 1980s and '90s, Fridays and Saturdays will be family-friendly movies, and Sundays will be classic films.
Parking tickets, movie schedules, event rules, and all other details are available at www.teammoralesevents.com.
Local nonprofit groups will serve as volunteers, and the non-profit of the week will receive a donation for their service in addition to the opportunity to show a short video before the movie. The volunteers will check-in guests using a touchless ticket system, show cars to parking spaces, and direct moviegoers to concession areas and restrooms. They will also assist with distributing pre-ordered meals and snack boxes, all ordered in advance through the ticketing system.
Furthermore, I have a younger sister that anyone is welcome to invite to come with them to provide additional excitement.
